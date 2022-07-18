There are four candidates running for three 4th District Greene County Commission seats in the Aug. 4 county general election.
The three winners of the May 3 Republican primary – William “Bill” Dabbs, Lyle Parton, and Tim Smithson – and the winner of the uncontested May 3 Democratic Primary, Amanda Beamer, are on the general election ballot.
Dabbs and Parton are incumbents, while Smithson and Beamer are running for county office for the first time.
Early voting continues through July 30 at the Election Commission office, 311 CCU Blvd.
The four candidates recently responded to questions from The Greeneville Sun. Each candidate was asked to answer the same questions.
Biographical information about each candidate and their responses to the series of questions follow.
AMANDA BEAMER
Beamer, 39, has worked almost 20 years as a licensed practical nurse. In her nursing career, Beamer said, she has “made daily decisions and worked collaboratively with teammates, with the input of clients, to ensure the well-being of individuals.” She also manages her and her husband’s business on a daily basis. She and her husband have two children. She said she is “a firm believer in Jesus Christ.”
WILLIAM “BILL” DABBS
Bill Dabbs, 64, is a Greeneville High School graduate. He is the CEO of WBD LLC. and managing partner of MD Properties. He is a United States Navy veteran. He was formerly a County Commissioner for the 8th District and is currently a commissioner for the 4th District which consists of parts of Greeneville and Camp Creek. He is married, and has five children, five grandchildren, and two grandchildren on the way.
LYLE PARTON
Lyle Parton, 71, is seeking his third term as 4th District Commissioner. He and his wife have owned and operated Partons Electric-Heating & Air Conditioning for over 50 years. He was employed at Greeneville Shipbuilders for 19 years where he was a sheetmetal fitter and supervisor. He was a certified nuclear welder. He currently holds state licenses as a mechanical contractor, HVAC, building contractor, electrical contractor and plumbing contractor. He is a high school graduate and has attended numerous training and vocational programs throughout his career. He is a lifetime farmer in Greene County having worked in tobacco, hay, corn and currently raising beef cattle. He is married to Doris Darnell-Parton and they reside in the South Greene Community and attend Victory Church of God.
TIM SMITHSON
Tim Smithson, 63, is a lifelong resident of Greene County. He graduated from South Greene High School and the University of Tennessee. He retired just over two years ago after spending over 39 years in the agricultural supply business. The last 12 years of his career was spent as general manager of Washington Farmers Cooperative in Jonesborough. He is also a lifelong farmer in the Camp Creek community. He has been married to wife Angie for almost 42 years, and they have two daughters who along with their families also live in Greene County. Angie is retired as a teacher after spending 30 years with the Greene County School System. This is Smithson’s first attempt to run for a political office.
Q&A
Q: Why should Greene County residents cast their vote for you?
Beamer: “Whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord.” I accepted Jesus Christ when I was six years old and since I have tried to live by the golden rule: “treat others are you would have them treat unto you.” We’re all human and do make mistakes at times, but it is that conviction that led me to run for office.
Seeing events currently at play hurts me, knowing the economy isn’t what it ought to be. Steps start small but my belief is that through diligence changes can happen. As commissioner, I will use the tactics of a nurse, business professional, wife, and mother to promote the health and well-being of our community by encouraging school, programs, freedoms, and provisions for needs.
If elected, I will work industriously to promote equal opportunities and freedoms for the fellow man in our community. “With God all things are possible.”
Dabbs: Because I have no personal agenda. I do what I say I am going to do and my purpose on the commission is to keep your taxes low and to keep you safe.
Parton: Having served on the commission for the past eight years, I feel it has benefited me in continuing to make the right decisions for Greene County. I look forward to continuing to serve the 4th District and Greene County. Your vote and continued support on the issues that matter to Greene County are appreciated. Let me know if I can be of assistance.
Smithson: I am a lifelong Greene Countian with almost 40 years of business experience that I feel would be very valuable in helping to make sound decisions on the County Commission. I certainly don’t claim to have all the answers to the issues that come before the commission, but I am willing to listen to and study both sides of an issue before making a decision.
Q: Is having county owned and developed property available vital to business recruitment? Why or why not?
Beamer: Generally, when it comes to the new business endeavors, people tend to gravitate to already developed property to then build upon their new site. We Greeneville citizens could definitely benefit business ventures with developed property. But, Greeneville also has a great deal of farm land that does not need to be impeded on. How could we rectify this situation? Across the entire county, there are several abandoned schools and buildings that could be repurposed. Instead of these buildings with property remaining abandoned, costing districts ongoing finances for maintenance, reassign them for new business undertakings. This could potentially bring commerce, not only to the remodeled areas, but to the farming community as well.
Dabbs: Yes it is imperative to have county owned property developed or undeveloped to entice business to come to Greene County.
Parton: Having property available is an advantage to Greene County’s industrial growth. However, the location and infrastructure costs can determine what companies are willing to locate here. I do understand that we need property and/or sites available for perspective companies.
I feel the county cannot afford to buy up several sites with the anticipation of industries moving here and maintain our current tax rate and fund balance. I am not for raising taxes on the people of Greene County.
Smithson: I think the answer to this question really depends on what the future use of the property is intended for. As far as development for industrial use, I have no problem with the county being involved in that. Bringing new industries to our county is beneficial to everyone as it provides additional jobs and adds to the tax base. That is a win-win for all county residents.
In certain situations, I might be convinced to see county money spent to develop property for commercial usage, but that would be on a very limited basis.
I feel that as a general rule both commercial and residential development should be left to the private sector.
Q: What will be your top priorities as a county commissioner?
Beamer: None us are too keen on paying taxes. I’m not promoting paying more taxes but if we all give of the heart, we shall have abundance. Those finances have to be appropriated abroad to the entire community. If elected, I will glean upon the funding sources and expenditures to promote the optimum use of contributions received.
My goal is to see that educational and economic needs are met amongst the population. Health and wellness are also a concern of mine, while also maintaining religious freedoms. Creating awareness and providing exact education aids in the well-being of our community. I am but one; but with many the conditions can reverse. It takes the collective to turn the tide.
Dabbs: Economic development.
Parton: I look forward to working with the other commissioners to maintain our property taxes and keep a healthy fund balance for the county. Hopefully, in the near future all offices will be in a centralized location that will be more convenient for the residents of Greeneville and Greene County.
Smithson: If I am fortunate enough to be elected, my top priority would be to see Greene County continue to be operated in a sound, conservative fiscal manner.
I would also like to work with our local law enforcement and judiciary personnel to provide whatever is necessary to fight the drug trafficking problem in our county. While this is an international problem, we must do our part to control it locally as it is at the root of most all local crimes. I applaud the local authorities for what they do on a daily basis in a very tough environment.