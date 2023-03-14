4 Taken Into Custody By MPD After Traffic Stop Mar 14, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A quantity of suspected methamphetamine and heroin was seized Monday by Mosheim police following a traffic stop on West Andrew Johnson Highway. Photo Special ToThe Sun/Mosheim Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Four people were taken into custody Monday following a traffic stop on West Andrew Johnson Highway by Mosheim police.The traffic stop on a 2003 Cadillac sport utility vehicle was made at the Mosheim town limits near the Hawkins County line, according to a police news release.A Greene County Sheriff’s Department K-9 called in alerted on the vehicle. A search located more than 36 grams of suspected methamphetamine and five grams of suspected heroin, the release states.Charged were:— Anthony T. Beach, 35: sale or delivery of methamphetamine, sale or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.— Kimberly A. Bowman, 38: sale or delivery of methamphetamine, sale or deliveryof a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.— Spencer D. Lawson, 23: possession of s Schedule II drug and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.A records check showed that a fourth vehicle occupant, 32-year-old Heather D. Gilbert, had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation.The four defendants have first scheduled appearance dates Wednesday in General Sessions Court. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Crime Criminal Law Chemistry Police Non-criminal Law Pharmacology Security And Public Safety Trade Transportation Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now New TSC Store Opens Friday 'Final Call' Sounded For Chief Johnny Powers Assistant Police Chief Indicted On Assault Count Bays Mountain's Bobcats On Display In New Home Blizzard Of 1993 One For The Record Books