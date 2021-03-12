Four jury trials are scheduled to begin in U.S. District Court in Greeneville in the coming weeks, beginning with a case Tuesday.
Subsequent jury trials are scheduled to begin on March 23, and 30 and another on April 6.
Senior U.S. Judge J. Ronnie Greer will preside at each trial. Court officials said the trials will begin to address the backlog of cases continued since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
UPCOMING TRIALS
Trials scheduled in federal court include:
- March 16: Richard Lynn Norton, 61, is charged with distributing five or more grams of methamphetamine, being aided and abetted by another person with the intent to possess five or more grams of methamphetamine and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The charges Norton will appear on allegedly occurred in April and May 2019 in Morristown and Hamblen County, according to court documents. The former Greene County resident is one of seven defendants charged by federal authorities in related cases.
- March 23: Emory Q. Jackson, 40, is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The alleged offense occurred in August 2020 in Washington County, when a firearm was found by Johnson City police after a traffic stop in a vehicle Jackson was riding in, according to a criminal complaint.
- March 30: Harold Vernon Smith, 73, is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. A 2019 federal grand jury indictment states that in May 2018, Smith, who had previously been convicted in a court of a crime punishable by imprisonment exceeding one year, possessed a .22 caliber revolver in Greene County “which had been shipped and transported in interstate commerce.”
- April 6: Xiaorong You, 58, also known as Shannon You, is charged with conspiracy to steal trade secrets. In a superseding indictment filed in August 2020, the government added charges of conspiracy to commit economic espionage and economic espionage. You worked for about five years as an engineer with Coca-Cola in Atlanta prior to her employment with Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport.