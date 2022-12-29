A group of local organizations joined forces the evening of Dec. 15 to distribute books and other educational supplies to more than 400 children. Save the Children and The Greene Reads Collaboration coordinated the Christmas Drive Thru at Hal Henard Elementary School.
This was the third drive-thru event and the first year partners participated in handing out items to the community, according to Susan Buss of The Greene Reads Collaboration.
Open to the entire community, the event has grown every year, Buss said.
The partners for this year included Save the Children (Early Steps, Kindergarten Readiness, School Age), Family Resource Center County and City, Head Start, students from Greeneville High School National Honor Society, South Greene students, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Ballad Health, UT Extension, Greene County Health Department, Greeneville Woman's Club, and Scottish Rite of Freemasonry.
Everyone dressed up in the Christmas spirit and were joined by Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, the Grinch and Greene Reads mascots, Kinderoo and Jill, Buss said.
Organizers already have discussed how to improve next year's event. Plans include having two lanes of distribution to help move traffic along faster.
The Greene Reads Collaboration is open for anyone in the community who is interested in creating events like this and more for the entire area. For more information about the collaboration or Save the Children, contact Susan Buss at susan.buss@gcstn.org.