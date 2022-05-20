The Town of Greeneville has announced plans to continue its youth art contest as part of the 10th annual American Downtown 4th of July celebration.
The theme of this year’s contest is “Colorful Constellations” in conjunction with the celebration’s theme of “Shining Stars.”
Prizes will be awarded in four age groups, thanks to sponsorship by Publix, according to Amy Rose, public relations manager for the town.
To enter the youth art contest, draw or color a representation of space, stars, galaxies, planets, or other colorful constellations and submit the artwork to Rose’s office at the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center, 203 N. College St., or via email to arose@greenevilletn.gov.
The deadline to enter is June 30.
Prizes will be awarded in the following age groups: 5-7, 8-11, 12-14, and 15-18.
Winners will be announced July 4 during the American Downtown celebration.
Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels will present the winning prizes at the Big Spring area behind the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library, and winning artwork will be displayed at the Big Spring’s gazebo.
The youth art contest was created in 2020 while schools were closed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by Rose’s niece, Khloe Overbay, who is now a rising freshman at South Greene High School.
“In its first year, our art contest was the perfect safe alternative to our canceled Kids Zone. Then last year we decided to continue it, and it grew tremendously,” Rose said. “We’re hoping this year will be even bigger and better.”
For more information on the art contest, contact Rose at 423-783-2860.
In addition to the Youth Art Contest, the American Downtown celebration will feature live music, a nighttime parade, a hot dog eating contest and a fireworks show.
In addition to Publix, sponsors of the celebration are: Quality Sleep Mattress Barn, GFL Environmental, Andrew Johnson Bank, Ballad Health, First Horizon Bank, Gateway Ford, General Morgan Inn, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Flyboys, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, MECO Corporation, TEVET, Consumer Credit Union, Food City, Heritage Community Bank, John Deere Power Products, Nickle Ridge Winery, Silver Star Designs, Walmart Logistics, and Nanny’s Bling Boutique.
For more information on the celebration, follow the Town of Greeneville on Facebook or visit www.greenevilletn.gov.