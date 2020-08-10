Some Greene County residents felt the effects of a 5.1 magnitude earthquake at 8:07 a.m. Sunday centered about a mile from Sparta, North Carolina.
Sparta, near the Virginia border, is 131 miles from Greeneville and about 90 miles north of Charlotte, North Carolina.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the only other earthquake exceeding a 5 magnitude in the last 120 years in the region occurred in 1916 in the Great Smoky Mountains.
It was the sixth earthquake in the Sparta area in a little more than 24 hours. A series of small quakes began at 7:05 a.m. Saturday. The strongest of those was a 2.6 magnitude tremor that struck about 2 miles south of Sparta at 1:57 a.m. Sunday, the USGS reported.
Some Greene County residents reported on social media that their homes and items inside rattled for about five seconds when the earthquake struck Sunday morning.
The USGS reported that the quake was felt as far south as Augusta, Georgia, and as far north as Staunton, Virginia.
No damages were reported in Greene County. Social media posts from the Sparta area showed cracked roadways, bricks falling off chimneys and broken dishes. Photos from a Food Lion grocery store in Sparta showed items knocked off shelves, broken bottles and a damaged light fixture hanging from the ceiling.