There are five candidates on the ballot for the 1st County Commission District in the county general election.
The three winners of the Republican primary, Kathy Crawford, Nick Gunter and Charles “Tim” White, are facing Democratic candidate Darrell Key and an independent candidate, Todd Pierce, in a five-person race for three seats.
Crawford and White are incumbents.
The candidates recently responded to questions from The Greeneville Sun about their campaigns.
White chose not to respond to the Sun’s questions, and Pierce chose not have his photo included with his responses.
Early voting runs through Saturday. The county general election will be Aug. 4.
KATHERINE ‘KATHY’ CRAWFORD
Crawford, 73, was raised in Gate City, Virginia. She became a hairdresser in 1966, starting at Modern Beauty Shop in Gate City, and moving to Greene County in 1973 after marrying Bill Crawford. She ran unsuccessfully for Greene County Board of Education in 1990. She ran again in 1998 for Greene County school board and won a seat. She ran again in 2002 and was defeated. After school board redistricting, she ran again in 2004 and was defeated. She then ran again in 2006 and won a seat once more, and was reelected to the seat in 2010. She chose not to run for school board again in 2014, and in 2018 she won election to one of three 1st District Commission seats. She is now seeking reelection to the seat.
NICK GUNTER
Gunter, 39, is running for a political office for the first time in his bid for 1st District County Commissioner in Greene County. He has been married to Aundrea Gass Gunter for almost 18 years. They have two children. He is a state-licensed contractor and works for Gunter Construction Inc. His past employment includes I&E maintenance planner at US Nitrogen, and he began his career in maintenance at Tusculum University as an HVAC technician. He is active in his church and serves as the music minister. He holds a bachelor’s degree in ministry.
DARRELL KEY
Key, 61, is a 1979 graduate of North Greene High School, and a 1996 graduate of East Tennessee State University with a Master’s Degree in public health. Key lives near the Ottway community in rural Greene County. He is in his third year as both the chair of the Greene County Democratic Party and the executive committeeman for the Tennessee Democratic Party for Senatorial District 9. Key currently works for a regional nonprofit that links specialty care for the uninsured with charity care organizations. He managed nursing homes throughout the state of Tennessee for more than 35 years, winning numerous awards and recognitions for improving quality of life and best practice guidelines. Key said he has a history of community volunteerism, is a strong promoter of education and promoter of civic involvement. Key has not held public office previously, but ran for County Commission in 2018.
TODD PIERCE
Pierce, 44, is a graduate of North Greene High School in the class of 1996. He has been employed with the Tennessee Department of Transportation for 21 years. He is running for public office for the first time.
CHARLES ‘TIM’ WHITE
White, 55, has an associate’s degree in science from Walters State Community College. He has been a commissioner in the 1st District since 2002.
Q&A
Q: Why should Greene County residents cast their vote for you?
Crawford: Serving the last four years and getting introduced to county government has been very interesting. Learning how government runs and how we are all in this for the good of our county has been exciting as we travel this 1,200 miles of road.
I don’t just represent District 1, I represent all the county and its needs and some wants. I have been here for 50 years and will remain here until I pass away. I have always been straight with all of my constituents and will continue to be just that – honest! Vote for me, if you want honesty and integrity or vote for someone else. Just vote! Thank you for the opportunity to serve.
Gunter: Community is very important to me. We are blessed to live in a place like Greene County and we must protect this place from the wave of insanity that grips our nation today. I will be a strong conservative voice for my community and county. My character and morals will remain stable and I will be true to my Christian values in every decision.
Key: Over the past four years I have followed the Greene County Commission meetings extensively. I have maintained an active Facebook presence answering questions about local and state political matters. I have tried to demonstrate an attitude of moderation and compromise which is essential for governing. I have shared opinions in the Greeneville Sun’s Letters to the Editor sections that should matter to all of us. I have been outspoken in funding for an efficient EMS and 911 operations center.
Pierce: I believe in personal liberties and I want these liberties kept secured. Liberties come from the Creator and in my case God the Father and not government.
Q: Is having county owned and developed property available vital to business recruitment? Why or why not?
Crawford: Owning property to be available for development is very important for our county. Our county has the chance of having some great companies to land here and we have the workforce available. Although, we need a “willingness” to “work!” Owning property is a drawing card for future developments of our county.
Gunter: Industrial and business development are very important for financial growth within any community. Not only do they provide more jobs for citizens, but the tax revenue is very beneficial.
From what I understand, when the county owns the land, it makes them eligible for land development grants from the State that private citizens would not be eligible for. Plus, “family-owned” land(s) can sometimes pose as a struggle during negotiations when there are multiple owners who have to be satisfied. With the county having sole ownership, that issue doesn’t exist.
However I do value private ownership of land as a way to keep our government in check. It’s a delicate balance and I will listen and draft my opinion on a case by case basis.
Key: Governments owning large pieces of property that is easily developed and centralized to vital infrastructure is a useful tool in business recruitment, if the price of the property is reasonable.
I was strongly opposed to the 50 acre purchase on the Snapps Ferry, the property was overly priced and development would have been expensive; on the other hand, I strongly supported the purchase of the former Takoma Hospital building as well as the development of the IDB to oversee the former Greene Valley property.
Equally, the county must try to give as much support as possible to small businesses through tax incentives whenever available. However, I am not supportive of industries that pull the life out of our natural resources or bring harmful impacts to our citizens.
Pierce: Private property is vital to business recruitment. We need recruitment of entrepreneurs.
A good strong economy comes about by the free market. Economic growth should be organic with no government interference allowing private companies and the people to make their own decisions. Government involvement only makes government bigger and the bigger government becomes the more freedoms are lost.
I love agriculture. Farmers are important. Greene County has an abundance of farm land that could be used as a local source. Food that would do a lot for a local economy. I think there should be opportunity for farmers to sell their products locally with less restrictions.
Q: What will be your top priorities as a county commissioner?
Crawford: Keeping taxes low while providing services to our community is a challenge, but we are continuing to do so. We can work together to make it happen.
Gunter: My main priority will be to insure the citizens of my district and Greene County that a vote for me will keep our county fiscally conservative. I will look into every way possible to help our county become more attractive to business and industry that benefit our communities. We live in a wonderful place, but we can always improve. I want to look to the future by helping our county, not only become a great place to retire, but an even greater place to raise a family and practice our God given freedoms. I look forward to this challenge.
Key: Maintain an efficient, financially responsible government while maintaining low property tax rates without sacrificing services especially with the emergency response center and EMS agency.
I will work with the County Mayor to take every advantage to increase grant funding wherever possible. I will work with the County Board of Education to advance more opportunities for pre-K, vocational and career readiness education and to improve college enrollment rates. I will work with the Road Superintendent to ensure that the 1st District receives our share of funding to maintain safe roadways. I will work to ensure that the only volunteer fire department is not overlooked with available county funding.
I will work to ensure that the Town of Baileyton and Greene County government have a good working relationship. I will work to make our communities destinations for our youth to stay and raise families and for others to see us as a place to live.
Pierce: My top priority is to abide by the U.S and state constitutions in order to secure freedom. We need small limited government with less taxes. I appreciate your vote.