Greeneville police made a series of drug-related arrests late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning in the parking lot of the Knights Inn at 120 Serral Drive.
Three people in a van were charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
They are Darrell Frederick Mosher, 51, of 105 Hope Road; Troy Douglas Brown, 47, of 1403 Woodcrest Drive; and Tonya Michelle Morgan, 42, of 1736 Old Tusculum Blvd.
About 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, police were doing nightly hotel-motel checks and were flagged down by a Knights Inn employee, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report.
A parked van was seen on motel video with a man and woman inside who appeared to be fighting, police were told. Mosher was in the driver’s seat, with Brown in the front passenger seat and Morgan in the back seat. Mosher and the other two occupants told officers that no assault occurred.
The van was searched. On the floor behind the front passenger seat, a pill container was fund that held about a half-gram of methamphetamine and cut straws.
The three van occupants denied ownership of the meth. All were charged with the possession offenses.
Police were told another woman had gone into one of the motel rooms, allegedly to sell meth to others inside.
No one would answer the door at the room indicated, the report said.
About 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a traffic stop was made on a sport utility van a woman leaving a room got into.
A records check showed the driver of the SUV, 41-year-old Jaime Lynn Montgomery, of Mary Lamons Road, had two active arrest warrants, including one for failure to appear. Montgomery was taken into custody and held without bond.
A passenger in the SUV, 38-year-old David Robert Manzi, of 6165 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, was seen reaching down between the passenger seat and door and told several times to stop doing so, a report by Gilbert said.
When the SUV door was opened, methamphetamine and a Suboxone strip were seen “in plain view,” the report said.
Manzi was charged with possession of the drugs.
All defendants were held in the Greene County Detention Center pending General Sessions Court appearances.