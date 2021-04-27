Sheriff’s deputies made at least five arrests Friday and Saturday for methamphetamine possession.
All defendants were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Monday in General Sessions Court.
Kenneth C. Crawford, 30, of 470 Friendship Road N., Afton, was charged Friday night with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A traffic stop was made for an expired registration about 10:50 p.m. Friday on a vehicle that pulled into the Marathon station on the 107 Cutoff, Sgt. Ben Stewart said in a report.
A K-9 unit was called to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle. A glass container holding 16 grams of suspected meth was found in a jacket in the back seat, where Crawford and another man were sitting. Crawford allegedly admitted the meth was his, the report said.
A pat-down search of Crawford outside the vehicle located a large plastic bag in a waistband that contained 32 grams of suspected meth.
Three people were charged with meth-related offenses about 8:50 a.m. Saturday after deputies went to the 8500 block of Blue Springs Parkway on a warrants check.
Found in a bedroom were Cody R. Daniels, 31, of 8539 Blue Springs Parkway; Jessica N. Mease, 33, of the Blue Springs Parkway address; and Mack A. Lewis, 41, of 1865 Gilbreath Road.
“Upon making contact with them, officers found an abundance of baggies, pipes and scales containing methamphetamine residue in plain view,” Deputy George Ball wrote in a report.
Deputies also “found baggies containing methamphetamine and an abundance of money,” the report said.
Daniels was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and served an active arrest warrant.
Mease and Lewis were was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
More than 4.6 grams of meth were seized, along with numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
A fourth person on the property but not in the room, Daniel R. Pinkston, 33, of 1420 Whirlwind Road, was served active arrest warrants for violation of probation.
About 12:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies investigated an intimidation call on Prairie Lane.
They learned that suspect Joseph F. Bickford, 47, of 205 Shaw Road, Chuckey, had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation.
Bickford was sitting in a truck when deputies arrived. A search of Bickford after he was taken into custody located about 5.3 grams of suspected meth, along with 13 small plastic bags, a scale, two glass pipes and two glass vials.
After being served the arrest warrant, Bickford was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.