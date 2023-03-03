An investigation into drugs being sent by mail to the Greene County Detention Center culminated this week with the arrest of three inmates and two others who allegedly mailed contraband there.
Inmates charged include Israel Branham, 45; Clinton G. Davis, 33; and Ronald G. Foshie, 48.
Also arrested were two Johnson City residents: Angela D. Hudson, 66, of 104 Crockett Court; and Felica D. Saults, 44, of 1806 Lamons Lane.
The investigation began in February.
“Through the investigation, it was discovered that several individuals were involved in the conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility. Two individuals from outside the facility were mailing contraband to three incarcerated persons inside the facility,” according to a Greene County Sheriff’s Department news release.
Special Operations Response Team Commander Josh Riddle, with assistance from corrections officers and sheriff’s department detectives, filed charges against Branham, Davis and Foshie.
Hudson and Saults were taken into custody with the assistance of the Johnson City Police Department.
All were charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility and sale or delivery of a controlled substance. The five defendants had first appearances Wednesday in Greene County General Sessions Court.
Bond was set at $20,000 for each defendant pending second court appearances.
Smuggling drugs into the Greene County Detention Center remains an ongoing problem, jail Administrator John Key said.
“Without the dedication and hard work of our officers, I could not imagine the problems we could face in our facility,” Key said.
Corrections Capt. Seth Weese credited “the dedication and long hours that Deputy Riddle put into the investigation along with all of the officers that assisted in the case.”
Sheriff Wesley Holt said having drugs in the jail “could put our staff in jeopardy.”
“Through investigations such as these, we hope to keep our employees safe. They work hard every day and I thank them for the job they do. I especially appreciate Deputy Riddle for initiating this case and for all of the employees that helped him throughout the investigation,” Holt said.