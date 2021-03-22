Drug possession charges and other offenses were filed over the weekend against at least five people by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
All defendants are scheduled for first appearances Monday in General Sessions Court.
Christopher D. Brown, 54, of 104 Clem St., was charged about 11 p.m. Saturday with delivery or sale of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license-7th offense.
Auxiliary deputies stopped a sport utility vehicle that was smoking at the intersection of Baileyton and Spears Dykes roads. It matched an earlier description of a suspicious vehicle in the area, Deputy Cody Travis said in a report.
The driver, identified as Brown, told deputies he earlier drank two beers. A records check showed numerous driving on a revoked license convictions.
During a pat-down search, deputies found 22.9 grams of suspected meth “in multiple pockets,” the report said.
Bond for Brown was set at $52,000.
A passenger in the SUV, Angela Renee Duren, 40, of 815 E. McKee St., was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Found on Duren was 14.8 grams of suspected meth, a partially smoked marijuana cigarette and two pipes “with a strong smell of marijuana inside them,” a report said.
Cody N. Manis, 31, of 2620 Kingsport Highway, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Sunday with delivery or sale of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle at the Kingsport Highway address. They found the driver, identified as Manis, asleep in the driver’s seat.
Manis allegedly would not open the car doors or roll the windows down after he was woken up. He eventually complied, Travis said in a report.
Manis allegedly denied being under the influence of illegal drugs. A search after he got out of the car turned up about 1.6 grams of suspected meth, two cut straws and three small plastic bags.
Bond for Manis was set at $51,000.
Robert E. Wade, 26, of 2588 Whitehouse Road, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Sunday with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies were called to a possible crash in the 400 block of Old Baileyton Road. The pickup truck driven by Wade was partially in the road. Wade told deputies that the brakes on his truck had partially locked up, causing it to go off the road and hit a chain link fence.
Wade gave off an odor of alcohol and beer bottles and cans were found in the bed of the truck, Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report.
Wade allegedly admitted earlier drinking “four or five” beers but thought he had waited long enough for him to drive. He did poorly on field sobriety tests.
During a pat-down search, deputies found a small plastic bag containing 1.7 grams of suspected marijuana. A glass pipe and grinder were found in the pickup truck, the report said.
Clint C. Casey, 47, of Rock Creek Road, Erwin, was charged about 8:20 p.m. Saturday with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, Jones said in a report.
Deputies received a call from the Creekside Market at 4050 Erwin Highway about a man cutting himself with a knife.
They found Casey in the store. He told deputies had a small cut on his hand from sharpening his pocket knife.
A records check showed that Casey had two active arrest warrants issued in Unicoi County. During a search, a glass pipe was found in one of Casey’s pockets. A bag containing about 1.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found in his backpack, the report said.
Also found in the backpack were a cut straw, syringes, a scale with white residue and numerous small plastic bags.
Casey was held without bond pending his first court appearance.