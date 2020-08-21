Five people were charged Thursday afternoon with delivery or sale of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after sheriff’s deputies investigated a report of a gunshot in the 100 block of Concord Road in Mohawk.
Raymond D. Webb, 40, of 171 Concord Road, was also charged with maintaining a dwelling to distribute illegal drugs.
Katherine R. Galloway, 38, of Kate Riley Lane, Mohawk, was additionally charged with possession of a Schedule III drug and served an active arrest warrant.
Brooklyn M. Romines, 19, of 514 W. Church St., was also found to have an active arrest warrant.
Others taken into custody on the meth and drug paraphernalia charges were Jada L. Davis, 19, of 68 Magnolia St., Mosheim; and Devin Z. Stills, 24, of Elijah Martin Road, Whitesburg.
Deputies were called about 12:15 p.m. Thursday to a mobile home in reference to the gunshot and suspicious activity. Someone shut the front door as they arrived, Deputy Chad Moore said in a report.
Deputies made entry and found the five defendants inside. A search of the mobile home located “multiple forms of drug paraphernalia and multiple baggies containing a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine,” the report said.
About 2.6 grams of methamphetamine was seized, the report said.
A crushed pill believed to be Subutex was found in Galloway’s purse.
All five defendants were taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.