A complaint about a blocked roadway Friday led to the arrest of five people on drug possession charges in Bulls Gap, according to a news release from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.
A Hawkins County deputy investigated a complaint about vehicles parked in the roadway on Harmon Street. Deputy Dustin Winter made contact with a group of people and identified 41-year-old Jason Harris and 37-year-old Jamie Southerland as the homeowners.
Harris allegedly gave deputies a false name and fled on foot. Winter located a metal container outside the house that contained about 7.8 grams of methamphetamine.
Harris and Southerland were suspects in an ongoing methamphetamine distribution investigation, the news release said.
Hawkins County narcotics officers responded and spoke with Southerland, who gave consent to search the house.
During the search, an additional 17 grams of meth and less than a half-ounce of marijuana were found.
Corey D. Harris, 21, of Cleveland Avenue, Morristown, was inside the house and found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and a marijuana grinder. While continuing the investigation, deputies came in contact with Danielle P. Hall, 18, of Cleveland Avenue, Morristown. Officers found a marijuana cigarette in her vehicle.
Harris and Hall were each charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason Rogers, 48, of 230 McMillan Road, Mosheim, was also at the Harmon Street location. During a vehicle search, officers located syringes with a clear liquid believed to be Suboxone, the release said.
Jason Harris was arrested a short time after he fled during a traffic stop. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, evading arrest, criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamie Southerland was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are stored and possession of a Schedule VI drug.
Harris and Southerland had first appearances on Monday in Hawkins County General Sessions Court. Their cases were continued. Both remain held in the Hawkins County Jail
Jason Rogers, Corey Harris and Danielle Hall also had first appearances Monday in Hawkins County General Sessions Court. Rogers, Harris and Hall entered guilty pleas to the charges against them, according to court records. Their sentences were not immediately available Tuesday.
An investigation continues.