As the school year winds down after end-of-year testing, all five local high schools are preparing for graduation ceremonies scheduled in May, and like last year, the schools will host students and their families at their football fields.
Prior to the pandemic, Greeneville High School graduation was held in the gym at Hal Henard Elementary School, while all four Greene County high school ceremonies have taken place at Tusculum University. Director of Greene County Schools David McLain said the county high schools used to host their own graduations in the gyms, but student bodies outgrew the school gyms, which prompted the switch to Tusculum.
Graduating seniors in 2020 saw those traditions change. GHS postponed its ceremony until August and hosted it at the high school football stadium, while Greene County Schools proceeded in May and organized short, individual ceremonies which were recorded in order to create a graduation video for each student.
In 2021, graduation looked more like pre-pandemic normal, with five in-person ceremonies at all five high schools' football fields, and in 2022, it seems that may become the new normal.
"Everybody liked having it outside last year, so there was interest in doing it that way again this year," said McLain. "The only change this year from what we did last year is we are starting a little later so it will be a little cooler for some of the elderly people that come."
He announced at the April school board meeting that ceremonies at North and West Greene high schools would be May 20 at 7 p.m., and Chuckey-Doak's and South Greene's at 8 p.m. the same evening.
Martin McDonald, principal of Greeneville High School, said the previous outdoor ceremonies at Burley Stadium were successful, and the change could become permanent.
"I think there is a strong desire to host graduation on campus," he said. "We surveyed the staff earlier in the year, and they overwhelmingly indicated they would prefer it take place at Burley Stadium. I think if it goes well there will be a high probability it will continue in the future."
GHS graduation is scheduled for May 27. McDonald said the final decision on whether it will be outdoors on the football field or potentially back at Hal Henard on May 25, depends on the weather forecast.
McLain said May 21 will be the back-up day for Greene County Schools graduations.
"Certainly since we're having it outside, we have to be concerned about the weather, and with people coming in from out of town, we tried to schedule a make up time as soon as possible," he said. "It's always a big time for parents, and since we went back to the schools, I think those communities really appreciated and enjoyed that. We just need good weather."