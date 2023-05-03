Five exceptional graduating Greeneville and Greene County seniors were awarded $2,000 scholarships from The Jessica Colter Memorial Scholarship Fund on April 27.
The five scholarship recipients are: Campbell Gaby (North Greene), Julia Fanning (South Greene), Anna Grace Parlapiano (West Greene), Piper Gaby (Chuckey-Doak) and William Armstrong (Greeneville).
Applicants for the scholarship had to show academic success, leadership, service to their community and write an essay about the legacy they wish to leave behind.
The award ceremony took place at Greeneville Graze, and a ribbon-cutting for the scholarship was simultaneously held there.
The awards were presented by family and friends of the late Jessica Colter.
Mayor Cal Doty spoke about his time spent with Colter when she was briefly employed by him, according to a press release about the event.
Following the tragic loss of Colter, her friends and family raised money to start a one-time scholarship gift in her memory. What started as a one-time gift idea has turned into a legacy of giving and generosity, the press release said.
On Dec. 6, 2020, Colter and her boyfriend, Brett Bledsoe, perished in a car accident. In the days immediately following her death, friends and family donated money to award one student a one-time gift towards financial aid at East Tennessee State University in her name. The amount donated was shocking and the seed was planted to grow the scholarship, the press release explained.
Colter was an avid runner and part of a running group called Sole Sisters. The Sole Sisters formulated a plan to ensure the scholarship could continue beyond a one-time gift. The solution was a 5K memorial race to honor her memory in a way she would have loved.
The first year the race was held, more than 300 people showed up to walk, jog, run, and the event was a huge success. The Jessica Colter Memorial Scholarship was endowed at ETSU and enough money was raised to allow the endowment to live in perpetuity, the press release said.
The scholarship was established at ETSU because that is where Colter was attending at the time of her death, but when the race and scholarship committees reviewed the race participants they discovered an overwhelming amount of participants were from Greene County just as the original donations had been. It was undeniable the scholarship needed to extend to Greene County and its inhabitants in addition to the endowment at ETSU, the press release explained.
The Jogging for Jess 5k was started in 2021 as a way to celebrate the memory and birthday of Colter and to provide additional funds to The Jessica Colter Memorial Scholarship.
Colter was a beautiful, loving, kind and giving young woman, the press release said. She was born on Aug. 24, 1999, in Camden, Tennessee. She was raised in Camden and Greeneville, the press release said.
She was a 2017 graduate of Greeneville High School and was on the Dean's List in nursing school at ETSU.
The first scholarship recipient at ETSU was awarded in fall of 2022. This is the inaugural year for the Greene County scholarship recipients.
In addition to the scholarships awarded, The Jessica Colter Memorial Scholarship fund has provided $2,000 to the Monty’s Merry Christmas Fund in both 2021 and 2022.
The Jessica Colter Memorial Scholarship Fund provides annual financial scholarships to deserving and driven students pursuing a degree in the medical field. Its purpose is exclusively charitable. For more information visit www.jessicacolterscholarship.com.