Five volunteer fire departments that serve Greene County will benefit as recipients of the state’s $5 million Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program.
They are among 147 volunteer fire departments statewide that received equipment and training grants through the program, which is overseen by the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The volunteer fire departments serving Greene County that received funding for 2023 include the Orebank Volunteer Fire Department, Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, St. James Volunteer Fire Department, Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department and the Town of Mosheim Fire Department.
James Foshie, chief of the Town of Moshiem Fire Department, said the department will utilize its grant funding to purchase new self contained breathing apparatuses (SCBA), to replace their current inventory, which he described as being “deteriorated” and “beginning to fail.”
“We look forward to receiving the new units and placing them in service to protect our volunteer firefighters,” Foshie said.
Foshie noted that the SCBA is a “critical piece of equipment” due to firefighters using it to protect their respiratory system while in an “immediately dangerous to life and health” environment.
“We are very excited and thankful to have received this award,” Foshie said.
Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department Chief Harold Williamson said he was grateful for receiving the grants for his department, and that the funds come as a “huge help."
“All of our equipment was very old and a lot of it has been out of service for a few years,” Williamson said. "So all that we received is very much appreciated."
Williamson stressed that purchasing equipment for volunteer fire departments is “very expensive.”
“Just to outfit one firefighter to do his job is nearly $13,000,” Williamson said.
SFMO Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Gary Farley called volunteer fire departments the "backbone of fire protection in our communities," and noted in the release that it is crucial for those departments to have the equipment they need.