At least five Nuclear Fuel Services employees received medical attention after an incident about 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Erwin facility.
NFS “experienced a condition upset during routine inventory activities,” according to an NFS news release.
The event was described by NFS as “a minor chemical reaction during routine activities in a contained area of the plant.”
Five employees were exposed to fumes. Two were taken by ambulance to Unicoi County Hospital for further evaluation and later released, while three were evaluated on site and released, NFS spokeswoman Laura Bailey stated.
The employees “were wearing appropriate personal protective equipment,” Bailey wrote.
“Out of an abundance of caution, NFS activated its emergency response organization at the beginning of the event to ensure appropriate response was initiated as details were gathered,” Bailey wrote.
The emergency response organization is comprised of internal NFS personnel.
“NFS was not evacuated, and no impact to the facilities, the public or the environment occurred,” the news release states.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission was notified by NFS.
“At this point, we’re still evaluating the event and gathering information. Our senior resident inspector is onsite assessing the event and the licensee’s actions,” NRC spokesman David Gasperson said Monday.
Gasperson described a condition upset as “an unexpected condition encountered during normal operations.”
“What I can tell you is there is no increased risk to the public’s health and safety,” he said.
NFS produces reactor fuel for U.S. Navy ships and commercial domestic operations. It also processes weapons-grade uranium into nuclear reactor fuel. The Unicoi County plant is located near the Nolichucky River, about 28 miles upriver from Greeneville.
INSPECTION VIOLATION
An NRC inspection at NFS that concluded on Dec. 31, 2022, resulted in a notice of violation unrelated to the incident Monday involving activities involving the handling of what the federal oversight agency refers to as “special nuclear material,” or SNM.
The violation occurred on Nov. 10, 2022. The NRC inspection was for the Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, time frame.
“Specifically, a designated operator failed to follow written instructions to observe (a radioactive materials) process start-up, which resulted in a missed opportunity to identify an incorrect system configuration that ultimately caused a spill of SNM and an unplanned contamination in a process area,” according to a Jan. 23 letter to NFS President Ronald Dailey from Robert E. Williams, Jr., chief of the NRC Division of Fuel Facility Inspection’s regional branch.
The affected area was placed in “safe shutdown” and corrective actions were taken by NFS, the communication noted.
The Nov. 10 incident was designated as a Severity Level IV event, which the NRC considers “of minor concern” and not subject to enforcement action, according to the NRC website.
But the inspection report did note that the violation “was more than minor” based on fuel cycle safety and safeguard criteria that applies to the incident.
“The inspectors determined the violation could reasonably be considered a precursor to a significant event” with potential to have “adversely impacted nuclear or radiological safety of equipment and personnel,” the communication noted.
The spill was contained and the event “did not result in serious safety consequences,” according to the communication.