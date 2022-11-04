The six-month window to obtain a REAL ID license opened Thursday, according to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.
Beginning May 3, 2023, all persons must have a REAL ID license to access certain federal facilities, nuclear power plants, military bases, and board commercial flights within the United States.
The TDOSHS began issuing REAL IDs on July 1, 2019. It has issued 2.4 million REAL ID credentials to date, a news release states.
Common questions related to REAL ID identification include:
Will alternate documents instead of a REAL ID be accepted?
A valid U.S. passport or other acceptable alternative form of identification found at www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification can be used in place of a REAL ID credential.
What documents are needed to apply for a REAL ID?
To apply for a REAL ID, customers will need to bring one proof of U.S. citizenship or legal presence, a valid Social Security Number, and two proofs of Tennessee residency. In addition, if there has been a name change, a certified legal document supporting the name change must be presented with the approved documents. A complete list of accepted documents can be found at www.tn.gov/tnrealid/requirements.html. All documents must be originals or certified. Photocopies will not be accepted. The TDSHS suggests uploading required documents beforehand. Visit dl.safety.tn.gov/_/.
Where can the public apply for a REAL ID?
The first application for a REAL ID must be made in person at a Driver Services Center or participating county clerk’s office. Participating locations can be found at www.tnrealid.gov.
What if you don’t need a REAL ID?
Those who do not wish to obtain a REAL ID will receive a standard credential indicated by “Not for REAL ID Act Purposes” on the front of the credential. The current or common credential will continue to be accepted for general identification purposes such as driving, purchasing alcohol or tobacco products, applying for federal benefits, banking, voting, accessing hospitals, post offices, and federal courts.
How much does a REAL ID cost?
If this is an initial issuance, the standard fee is $28. However, for those wanting to obtain a REAL ID outside of the renewal period, there will be a duplicate fee depending on license classification. Click on www.tn.gov/tnrealid/cost.html. to find the exact cost of a duplicate license.
Where is more information about a REAL ID available?
More information about a Tennessee REAL ID can be found at www.tnrealid.gov.
“We encourage everyone to come in before the deadline on May 3, 2023, to avoid the potential influx of customers at Driver Services Centers,” a news release states.