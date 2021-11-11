Six Greeneville residents suffered injuries in a collision involving two minivans about 1:10 p.m. Wednesday on Erwin Highway at the intersection with Keller Road.
A 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by 76-year-old Tony Baird pulled out of Keller Road into the path of a 2021 Chrysler Voyager on Erwin Highway driven by 32-year-old Donald Stanton, a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report said.
Baird was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Greeneville Community Hospital.
Stanton and four passengers in the minivan he was driving were also treated at Greeneville Community Hospital. Two were taken by ambulance and the others were driven to the hospital in private vehicles, the report said.
The passengers are identified as Terry Renner, 62; Robert Diltz, 59; Charles Owens, 69; and Lynn Davis, 59.
Their conditions were not available Thursday morning.
All vehicle occupants were wearing seat belts.
Baird “is at fault,” the report said. No citations were issued.