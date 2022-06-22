Six Greene County sheriff's deputies received promotions from Sheriff Wesley Holt, effective Wednesday. From left, with their new titles, are Lt.-Training Officer Jeff Caudill, Detective Lt. C. Michelle Holt, Detective Capt. Jeff Davis, Administrative Capt. Nick Milligan, Patrol Lt. David Love and Patrol Sgt. Aaron Spears.
Six Greene County sheriff’s deputies advanced in rank Wednesday.
The promotions were announced by Sheriff Wesley Holt. The promotions come following the retirement of two longtime sheriff’s department veterans, Detective Capt. Jeff Morgan and Administrative Capt. Terry Rader.
“Filling these positions causes a domino effect in the department,” Holt said. “It has created opportunities for our officers to advance themselves in the department.”
Those promoted include:
Detective Capt. Jeff Davis, who succeeds Morgan as detective supervisor in the sheriff’s department. Davis, 48, is a 28-year sheriff’s department veteran, rising through the ranks from the Corrections Division to patrol deputy and ultimately, to detective captain. Davis had held the position of detective lieutenant since 2020.
Detective Lt. C. Michelle Holt, who previously held the position of detective sergeant since 2015. Holt, 47, has been with the sheriff’s department since 1995. She previously worked in the corrections and patrol divisions.
Administrative Capt. Nick Milligan, who was promoted from his current position as lieutenant and sheriff department’s training officer. He succeeds Rader in the administrative captain position. Milligan, 51, transferred as training officer from the patrol division in 2012. He is a 27-year sheriff’s department veteran.
Patrol Lt. David Love, who was promoted from patrol sergeant. Love, 50, has been with the sheriff’s department for 21 years. He previously worked in the corrections and patrol divisions.
Patrol Sgt. Aaron Spears, who was promoted from deputy. Spears, 36, is a 16-year sheriff’s department veteran, beginning his career there in the corrections and patrol divisions.
“I am proud of these officers. I have worked with each one and can say that they are the best at what they do,” Wesley Holt said.
Holt said all have proven their abilities as law enforcement officers.
“They will continue to lead this department that is filled with great officers. I appreciate each of our officers and the job they do every day,” he said.