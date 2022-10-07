“We’ll fly around the patch a couple times here. It’s a beautiful day for it,” Jerry Hope said as he pulled his Europa airplane out of its hangar at the Greeneville Municipal Airport on Wednesday.
Hope flew his first solo flight on his 16th birthday in 1960 and as of Wednesday he was still flying through the skies above Greene County in the two-seater Europa 914 XS Tri-gear plane that he built himself.
On Saturday at the Greeneville Municipal Airport during the Wings & Wheels on the Greene event, Hope will receive the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.
The award recognizes individuals who have 50 or more years of safe piloting experience and aircraft operations.
According to the FFA’s website, the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award is named in honor of Orville and Wilbur Wright who were two American aviation pioneers credited with inventing, building, and flying the world’s first successful motor-operated airplane. The Wright Brothers made the first controlled, sustained flight of a powered, heavier-than-air aircraft with the Wright Flyer on Dec. 17, 1903, at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. The brothers were also the first to use aircraft controls that made fixed-wing powered flight possible.
While the award is for 50 years of flight, for Hope it’s been even longer than that.
“For me it’s more like 60 I guess,” Hope said Wednesday during an interview at the airport.
Hope’s love affair with air travel began when he was 5 years old when he and his aunt went on a ride in a Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft.
“I crawled up in there, and we took off and I thought, ‘Man this is really cool.’ I can still remember it,” Hope said.
His love for planes fully took over when his family moved close to Redbird Airport in Dallas, Texas, when he was 14.
“I had never really touched an airplane until we moved close to the airport. I started getting rides to go look at the airplanes there,” Hope said.
Hope then got a job at the airport mopping floors, cleaning toilets and cleaning cigarette butts out of the pilot lounge. He rode his bike to his job at the airport that was only a mile away from his house.
“I didn’t care. I was working at the airport,” Hope said.
However, Hope’s aviation career could have ended before it even started.
“My first day on the job when I was mopping the floors, the mop fell over and the handle fell and cracked a glass table top. I thought I was fired. I told my boss, but he had mercy on me. He said, ‘At least you told me,’ and we moved on,” Hope said. “That could have been it.”
Hope eventually began cleaning and servicing planes for a local flight school, Goble Aviation Flight School, for 85 cents an hour.
“Mr. Goble asked my parents if it was OK that I took lessons and said that he would mentor me. I definitely had died and gone to heaven,” Hope said.
Hope paid for the lessons himself through his 85-cent wage.
After flying solo on his 16th birthday, he then got his private license on his 17th birthday before getting his commercial license on his 18th birthday.
Hope soon became a certified flight instructor, which led to him meeting his wife.
“My first student was a beautiful woman, and I was flattered. She introduced me to her babysitter Jeanne Darden, and Jeanne and I got married in 1966,” Hope said.
While in college, Hope made money by teaching at Goble Aviation and privately, before he decided to make a run at becoming a pilot as a career.
“Back then they were having a pilot shortage sort of like they are now. All the airlines were hiring, and I thought what the heck, I’ll try to get an interview,” Hope said.
Hope’s neighbor at the time was a captain with Braniff International Airways, and the captain wrote him a recommendation letter.
“I had driven his kids kids to school in high school and got them home safely, so I guessed that I might be a good candidate,” Hope said.
Hope said his interview went pretty well, but that he had been nervous.
“As I started to walk out the door, the chief pilot said, ‘I believe we can probably use you,’ and I about fell over,” Hope said.
Hope was hired as a commercial pilot for Braniff International at 21 years old.
“The seniority number was by age in each new hire class. I was three from the bottom at 21 years old,” Hope said.
Hope trained with Braniff in numerous planes over several years, building hours and experience.
“There were no simulators back then, so all the training had to be done in the airplane, Hope said. “Finally, I got awarded right seat on the British Aircraft Corporation 111. Now that was really flying commercial.”
Hope flew all across the county and all over the world, as far as Guam, South Korea, Hong Kong and South America.
Hope maintains that Braniff International had the best food of any airline he has ever been on.
“They would serve chateaubriand, lobster, baked Alaska and beef Wellington. They even had cappuccino, and I’d never even heard of that before,” Hope said. “Then it all went down. Southwest came along, and then it was just peanuts and everything else.”
When the U.S. government deregulated airlines in 1978, Hope said, Braniff International began to struggle financially, before filing for bankruptcy in 1982.
“I was packed and ready to fly the next day when the phone rang and they said don’t come into work,” Hope said. “After 16 years of flying with Braniff, I was out of a job.”
Hope was not out of a job long as he was hired by Piedmont Airlines only about a month after Braniff International folded.
Hope flew for 22 years for Piedmont, even through the company’s merger with U.S. Airways, mostly along the eastern United States and Caribbean.
“Piedmont was the best airline ever run. They had only three rules: Stay out of the newspapers, don’t write a bad check, and stay out of the chief pilot’s office and FAA office. That was it,” Hope said.
As his flying career shifted east, Hope decided to move from Dallas as well to cut down on plane commuting time. That move led him to Greeneville in 1987.
“That was all Dave Johnson’s doing. He said ‘You ought to check out Greeneville. That’s where I live.’ I figured it couldn’t hurt. My grandpa was from Athens, Tennessee, actually, so there was sort of that connection. My wife and I drove around here and loved this place. We totally fell in love with the area,” Hope said.
Hope would drive to the Tri-Cities Airport and fly to Charlotte, Pittsburgh and sometimes Philadelphia and then fly from those areas.
Hope’s mother, who is 98 years old, still lives in Dallas with his sister, while he and his wife reside in Greeneville. Hope also has a son who is an airplane mechanic.
A memory that sticks out to Hope is flying over the World Trade Center on Sept. 10, 2001, as he piloted a flight to LaGuardia Airport in Queens.
“It was a clear beautiful day. We had no idea what would happen the next day,” Hope said. Hope flew out of LaGuardia that night and watched the events of Sept. 11 unfold on television at his home. “It was hard to believe. I had just flown right over the Twin Towers the day before.”
Hope was required to retire in 2004 when he turned 60 years old, and it was then he decided to build his own airplane. It took him 2,200 hours to finish building his Europa.
With over 60 years spent in the air, Hope has seen a lot of changes, from gauges and analogue control to digital interfaces and autopilot.
“I would say I prefer flying the newer planes. Technology made things easier. Digital is a lot safer. It gives you more time to analyze weather and any other issues. As soon as you take off you have autopilot that will even land for you,” Hope said. “It’s different. Now you’re a button pusher. You’re an airplane manager now, not a pilot. However, when all that stuff fails you have to know what you’re doing.”
Hope loved the freedom of being an airline pilot, and feels fortunate that he was able to be a pilot.
“Once you’re in the air you’re your own boss. You’re away from everyone and making the decisions. If you’re afraid of responsibility you can’t fly an airliner. They are trusting that you know what you’re doing,” Hope said. “The biggest thing is you’ve got to do what you want to do in life. I’ve been lucky.”
Hope looks back on his time flying commercial airliners fondly, with his favorite planes being the Boeing 747, which he calls “the queen,” and the Boeing 727.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity to have flown with so many talented people, and I miss my many work friends. I have flown as captain for three major airlines and the experiences are too numerous to list,” Hope said. “Just great memories, and I have accumulated a little over 30,000 hours of flight time and have never dented a plane.”
Hope will keep flying as long as he’s able, just as he was on Wednesday. He flies about every two weeks and instructs every once in awhile.
“I’m going to keep flying as long as I can pass my physical. If my mental capabilities started slacking, I’d quit. You don’t forget stuff in airplanes,” Hope said.
Hope can still be found flying the friendly skies of Greene County, and taking off from the Greeneville Municipal Airport just as he was on Wednesday.
“Look around. Even a junkyard looks good up here,” Hope said as he piloted his Europa 4,500 feet above Greene County on the sunny fall Wednesday afternoon.
As Hope banked the small plane to the left he gestured to a forest on the ground below.
“You can see the leaves starting to change right now. It’s absolutely stunning up here in the fall,” Hope said. “It’s a good place to fly.”