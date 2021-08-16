The 63rd Annual Crockett Days took place over the weekend at David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone.
Events took place throughout the weekend that exhibited the history and culture of the area in the 1780s when David Crockett was born.
Demonstrations on log hewing, smithing, cooking, and clothes making took place on Saturday and Sunday.
There were also informative historical lessons and stories given on the life of David Crockett from his birth in Greene County to his death at the Alamo.
On Saturday morning, State Representative David Hawk took part in the Crockett Days opening ceremony.
Hawk also brought news from Nashville that a new statue of David Crockett was going to be erected at the Tennessee State Capitol building.
The statue will be placed south side of the capitol building in front of Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard above a pedestrian tunnel that enters the capitol. According to Hawk this is an entrance used by many visitors and by most school children visiting the capitol, therefore David Crockett will be the first Tennessee hero many children see when they visit the capitol building.
Hawk then expressed his love for the park and appreciation for those who support it.
“It is my honor to be here today,” Hawk said, “I love this park and I love the people that love this park.”
This year’s Crockett Days closely coincided with the 235th anniversary of David Crockett’s birthday which is Tuesday.