A two-day undercover operation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Human Trafficking Unit and Task Force and detectives from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department resulted in the arrest of seven men charged with seeking illicit sex from minors.
Over a two-day period beginning Wednesday, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in East Tennessee, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases, a news release said.
“The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors,” the release said.
As a result of the operation, detectives and agents arrested seven men and booked them into the Greene County Detention Center:
- John W. Blackwood, 54, Georgetown, South Carolina: trafficking for commercial sex act.
- Jacquez M. Carr, 23, Thomasville, Georgia: trafficking for commercial sex act.
- Samuel E. Foksha, 22, Inman, South Carolina: trafficking for commercial sex act.
- Edwin Garcia Gonzalez, 32, Knoxville: trafficking for commercial sex act (two counts).
- Charles L. Hunter, 75, Burnsville, North Carolina: trafficking for commercial sex act.
- William E. Marx, 48, Greeneville: trafficking for commercial sex act.
- Joseph H. Vincent, 72, Greeneville: trafficking for commercial sex act.
Participants in the operation included the TBI, Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Mosheim Police Department.
“This operation has been several months in the planning. I am pleased with the results but disturbed that we have this problem to deal with in our society and in our community. We’re not going to let these predators prey on our children,” Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said in the release.
“Through operations like this, we hope to raise the public’s awareness of human trafficking. I would like to thank everyone that helped with this operation,” Holt said.
Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address related crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.