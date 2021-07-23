The 2021 Greene County Fair is set to begin on Monday.
Fair attendees will be able to enjoy carnival rides, live music performances, cattle shows, exhibitions, pageants, and more at the annual event.
The fair will be open for six days with its last day being July 31. Gates will open at 4 p.m. each weekday and 1 p.m. Saturday.
The fair’s gates will close at 11 p.m. each night.
The price of admission will be $8 for adults and children 12 and older. The ticket price for children 6 to 11 years old will be $5. Children 5 and younger will be admitted free.
The cost of entrance for livestock exhibitors is $8, and a week-long pass to the fair is $30.
This year marks the return of the fair after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The spread of COVID-19 led to a tough year in 2020 for the people in our community. The Board of Directors for the Greene County Fair faced a difficult decision in cancelling the annual event last year. While that decision was heart-shattering for the myriad of volunteers for this event, we felt that it was in the best interest of the community at that time,” Greene County Fair President Rick Clark said in a statement.
Clark is excited to be able to bring the fair back to the community this year after its hiatus.
“Here we are one year later, and what a difference a year makes. We are excited to welcome you to the 71st edition of this vital community event. The Greene County Fair is back,” Clark said.
According to Clark there has been a fair in some form in Greene County since 1870 when the Farmers and Mechanics Association held its first exposition. The present Greene County Fair Association was incorporated in 1949.
More information about the fair, including a schedule of events, is online at www.greenecountyfair.com .