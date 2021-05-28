Sheriff’s deputies checking on two sleeping people in a pickup truck about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Kite Road found 77 marijuana plants near the truck.
Charles A. Bernard, 37, of 2290 Lost Mountain Pike, was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, delivery or sale of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving or concealing stolen property.
Nicole L. Sexton, 33, had active arrest warrants for violation of probation.
Bernard and Sexton were sleeping in the truck when deputies investigated.
“Officers found marijuana plants behind the truck they were asleep in,” Deputy George Ball said in a report.
The truck was parked close to a wooded area. Several more marijuana plants were found along the wood line.
A search of the truck located 2.7 grams of meth, two plastic spoons with a dissolved orange substance believed to be Suboxone and a container that held residue, plastic bags with residue and nine syringes.
Two of the syringes “had orange liquid still loaded,” the report said.
Alleged stolen property was also found in the truck.
The 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force was notified. Seizure proceedings are underway for the 1999 Ford F-150 truck that Barnard and Sexton were in, the report said.
Bernard and Sexton were held pending a first appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.