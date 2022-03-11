DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Eight current or former Greene Countians were among several hundred people from 13 states present here March 3 to attend the premiere of a new documentary focusing on the widely known World War II unit known as “Merrill’s Marauders.”
The eight are sons or daughters of deceased local members of the regiment, whose official designation is the 5307th Composite Unit (Provisional).
The 5307th was a long-range penetration force of approximately 3,000 U.S. Army soldiers, all volunteers, who fought in the jungles of northern Burma (now Myanmar) in 1944, opposing an elite Japanese force occupying the country.
Three of the five surviving Marauders and hundreds of family members of deceased Marauders from 13 states attended the premiere at North Georgia University in Dahlonega.
The new documentary by well-known film-maker Tim Gray is titled, “They Volunteered for This: Merrill’s Marauders.”
Narrated by Tom Brokaw, retired former NBC television anchor and reporter, the documentary was produced by Gray’s World War II Foundation.
It is to be shown in May by PBS and American Public Television stations to help commemorate Memorial Day. (Please see related story.)
LOCALLY CONNECTED ATTENDEES
The eight locally connected individuals attending the premiere include two daughters and a son of the late Uriah M. (U.M.) Clemmer, and three sons and two daughters of the late John M. Jones.
Those attending from the two families were: Wilhelmina Clemmer Williams, of Chuckey; Pauline (Polly) Clemmer Prosser, of Knoxville; Matt Clemmer, of Chattanooga; John M. Jones Jr., Gregg K. Jones, and Sally Jones Harbison, of Greeneville; Alex S. Jones, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and Edith Jones Floyd, of Atlanta.
Also attending the event in the two family groups were Glenn Prosser, of Knoxville, husband of Pauline Prosser; Michelle Hunter, of Chattanooga, guest of Matt Clemmer; Helena Z. Jones, wife of John M. Jones Jr.; Steven K. Harbison, of Greeneville, husband of Sally Harbison; and Steve Floyd, of Atlanta, husband of Edith Floyd.
5 LOCAL MARAUDERS
U.M. Clemmer and John M. Jones were two of five Greene Countians who were members of Merrill’s Marauders.
The other three local members of the unit were the late Chester Farmer, the late J.C. Kidwell, and the late Junior Potter.
Jones, the longtime publisher of The Greeneville Sun, who died in 2016 at age 101, was at the time of his death the second oldest surviving member of the Marauders.
A sixth Greene Countian, the late Coolidge Cutshall, was a member of the Mars Task Force, which immediately succeeded the 5307th and continued the Marauders’ mission.
Also among those attending the premiere was Sam B. Hopkins, of Baltimore, a nephew of the late Dr. James E.T. Hopkins: a battalion surgeon with the Marauders and the principal author of the 1999 book, “Spearhead: A Complete History of Merrill’s Marauders Rangers.”
Jones, who had kept an operational journal of the campaign, served as collaborator with Hopkins on “Spearhead.”