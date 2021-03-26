The Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts, Tennessee Valley Authority, Keep Greene Beautiful, Greene County Litter Crew and other local volunteers participated in a cleanup at the Nolichuckey Dam for the Great American Cleanup on Saturday. A total of 30 people collected 87 bags of litter, according to Keep Greene Beautiful Director Jennifer Wilder. Keep Greene Beautiful urges all residents to schedule their cleanups by contacting Wilder at 638-4111. The Great American Cleanup, scheduled each year from March until May, is a nationwide event which encourages residents all across the United States to clean up and beautify their community.