A brief ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks was held at Monument Hill Saturday morning, with Andrew Johnson National Historic Site Superintendent David Foster speaking at the event.
Foster led a crowd in a ceremony of remembrance for all who lost their lives during the events of 20 years prior.
Foster, who served 21 years in the Marine Corps, also read the names of those who served in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom and are interred at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.
There are 10 members of those military operations whose remains are interred in the cemetery.
The names of those service members are: PFC Scott Eiswert of the U.S. Army, Cpl. Shawn Lohrman of the U.S. Marine Corps, Capt. David Markham Sr. of the U.S. Navy, Col. James Milburn of the U.S. Air Force, Sgt. Michael Myers of the U.S. Army, Sgt. James Nance of the U.S. Army, Cpl. Jayden Norton of the U.S. Marine Corps, Spc. Michael Peck of the U.S. Army, PFC Aaron Walker of the U.S. Army, and Staff Sgt. Bradley Widener of the U.S. Marine Corps.
“I hope and pray that we will never forget the events of 9/11, and the sacrifice of our service members and emergency responders,” Foster said.
Christopher Johnson, a senior at Greeneville High School rendered taps at the conclusion of the ceremony.