The Greene County Partnership along with the Greene County Government and the Town of Greeneville will be holding a ceremony honoring those who died, survived, and have carried on from the terrorist attacks that took place on Sept. 11, 2001, the Partnership announced in a news release.
The Remembrance and Candle Lighting Ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday on the lawn of the Greene County Courthouse, 101 S. Main St.
The ceremony will include reflections from Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt, Greeneville Assistant Police Chief Mike Crum, Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems, and Ryan Holt of the Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments.
Janet Shipley will perform "God Bless the USA" and James Cruthers will perform "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes.
The ceremony will conclude with a closing prayer from Emergency Response Chaplain Danny Ricker, and with a tolling of the bells from the churches downtown.