On Saturday, nine Greeneville High School Band students will leave for New York to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with the Macy’s Great American Marching Band.
Those students are Wade Parton, senior trombone player; Asher Rogers, senior bass trombone player; Ethan Sutherlen, senior baritone sax player; Gavyn Kiehna, senior trumpet player; Jacob Giddings, senior trumpet player; Brennan Casebier, senior trumpet player; Sydni Brown, junior alto sax player; Hank Parsley, sophomore alto sax player; and Lucas Valk, sophomore alto sax player.
The band members had to go through an extensive application and audition process to be selected to participate. They, along with 225 other high school students from across the nation, were selected for this honor.
These nine students will go through intense rehearsals next week before their performance, learning their music and marching show before the parade. Also, they will have time to tour and enjoy New York City, including sightseeing and going to a Broadway show.
“We are extremely proud and excited for these students as they head to represent us in the Macy’s parade. I can’t wait to hear about their experiences and share it with the rest of the band program!” said Brooke Williams, the band director at GHS.