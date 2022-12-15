Greene County 911 expects the new Rave Mobile Safety emergency notification system, linking schools, first responders and community members, to be operational by late January.
However, the agency will continue paying for its current system through May of 2023.
The Rave notification software enables information sharing “across multiple channels, whether through mobile in the form of Short Message Service alert, email, desktop or social media, or audibly through voice calls, sirens or long-range acoustic devices,” according to the company.
The original five-year contract between the emergency notification system Hyper-Reach — which the Rave system will replace — and Greene County 911 expired Sept. 1. But 911 Director Jerry Bird said the 911 information technology department recommended replacing the current computers to newer models before making the switch.
Bird said the information technology personnel suggested switching to an updated computer for the volume and critical production the system will operate on.
The new computer has been ordered, Bird added, and costs about $1,000. He said the computer should be up and running within the next week.
“Once they get it in, they’ll get it installed, we’ll get with Rave and get it online,” Bird said.
The system will run 24/7 with the new computer, Bird said.
Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt asked the board if residents who are signed up for the Hyper-Reach system are automatically transferred to the Rave system.
“Each person will have to sign up for it again,” Bird said. However, he said, Massachusetts-based Rave plans to request from Hyper-Reach the names of residents who have signed up for the service and will contact them to facilitate the change.
Bird said after six years of using the Hyper-Reach system, only about 8,000 of Greene County’s nearly 72,000 residents had signed up for emergency notifications.
The Rave system is free to sign up, noted Bird.
Roger Woolsey, Greene County Attorney, asked the board if Hyper-Reach is still in use.
“We are still getting billed,” Bird said. “We have not paid the bill yet, but we have got notification that we owe for one year.”
Bird said the Hyper-Reach system is still in use as 911 has not turned it off because the Rave system is not running yet.
Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward said even though 911 sent a notification of terminating the contract to Hyper-Reach, the software is still in use and therefore 911 owes the renewed one-year contract.
“If we sent them the termination letter, and we have not terminated, we owe them the money,” Ward said.
John Waddle, 911 board treasurer, said Hyper-Reach’s terms for terminating its contract required the agency to stop using the system 30 days after sending the termination letter. He said 911 did not “hit that threshold.” He added that 911 will pay for the remainder of the current contract year, which ends in May.
The total value for the full year contract with Hyper-Reach is $11,000.
Bird expects the Rave system to be operational by late January.
Bird said 911 has only used the emergency notification system twice in the last five years of service. He said the main use for Hyper-Reach at this point (before switching to the Rave system) would be for any possible major hazard or catastrophic occurrence.
Holt advocated for the board to consider looking into an emergency notification system similar to Amber alerts or severe weather alerts that don’t require people to sign up.
In other business, the gave its approval for 911 employees to begin using the text care tele-health service currently in use by Greene County employees who are on the county’s health insurance plan.
The tele-health service provides care after texting a provider number; communication can begin within minutes. By using the service, employees can call in medications, and use other virtual health care options.
Greene County employees began using the program at the beginning of December.
The maximum cost of the service would be about $2,500 for a full year if all 911 employees who qualified (those who are on the county’s health insurance plan) used it, Bird said.
The board did not approve buying a new generator for the 911 building. However, they decided to send a Greene County government employed diesel mechanic to fix the current generator.
In a discussion on staffing, the board heard that Greene County 911 is currently one employee short of running at full capacity. The typical training period for a 911 operator is about four to six months.