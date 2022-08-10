Greene County 911 is exploring a new emergency notification system to link schools, first responders and community members.
Massachusetts-based Rave Mobile Safety mass alert notification software enables information sharing “across multiple channels, whether through mobile in the form of Short Message Service alert, email, desktop or social media, or audibly through voice calls, sirens or long-range acoustic devices,” according to the company.
The five-year contract between Greene County 911 and its current emergency notification system, Hyper-Reach, expires Sept. 1. Members of the Greeneville-Greene County 911 board of directors learned some details about the Rave system at their meeting Tuesday. Board members will research its potential advantages in the coming days and reach a decision.
Greeneville City Schools uses a Rave application that automatically contacts law enforcement in the event of an emergency, including the location. Should Greene County 911 switch over to Rave, a separate set of components would be put in place to link with schools and also provide first responders with more information to respond to emergency situations, said Tim Ward, 911 board director and Greeneville police chief.
Greene County 911 pays $11,000 yearly for Hyper-Reach. Citziens have been encouraged for five years to sign up for the free notification service, with limited success.
911 Director Jerry Bird said about 7,200 citizens and businesses have signed up to receive Hyper-Reach notifications out of the county’s population of about 72,000 people. Only five people signed up for Hyper-Reach in August, Bird said.
Ward said Rave Mobile Security has a marketing arm that could assist 911 Dispatch in creating strategies to encourage more citizens to sign up for the emergency notification system.
“It’s a little more hands-on,” Ward said.
Public interest in an emergency notification system peaked after an April 2017 release of nitric oxide vapors at the US Nitrogen plant on Pottertown Road in Midway. There were no injuries, but some citizens expressed concern about the length of time it took to be notified about the incident .
911 Board members will speak Wednesday with counterparts at Wilson County 911, which uses the Rave system, meet with local school administrators, and have further discussions with the company this week.
Combining components of the system already in use by Greeneville City Schools and setting up a full suite of services that ties into Greene County 911 would cost about $19,900, a savings of about $4,000 if county dispatch was to purchase similar services separately, Ward said.
Rave offers services similar to Hyper-Reach, but “it goes a lot more in depth,” providing alerts that include the medical history of subscribers, Bird said.
“We would at least like to look at this to replace Hyper-Reach,” Ward said. “We don’t have to do anything today.”
The 911 board decided to delay renewing the Hyper-Reach contract until more research is done about the Rave system.
If Rave turns out to be as advertised, “It gives us more security and security for our kids,” said Robin Quillen, a board member and Greene County commissioner.
When Hyper-Reach was introduced to Greene County, several businesses agreed to pay part of the annual cost of the notification system.
“That has dried up,” Ward said.
Other funding sources should be developed, he said.
More information for board members should be available soon, Ward said.
“We did a brief overview of it. It’s good. It has a lot more components than Hyper-Reach,” Bird said.
Other than weather-related alerts sent to subscribers, there have not been any major hazardous material incidents in Greene County over the five-year partnership with Hyper-Reach.
Linking 911 to the Rave system used in schools “is this other piece that is the bridge to the school system user apps,” Ward said.
Bird said Wednesday that Hyper-Reach is performing up to expectations, but the board chose to explore other options.
“We’re not unhappy with Hyper-Reach. It’s doing what it’s supposed to do, but we’re just looking at the whole package from (Rave),” Bird said.