How many full-time dispatchers can be funded and how to provide a raise for them were primary topics of discussion Wednesday at a meeting of the Greeneville-Greene County 911 board of directors.
911 Director Jerry Bird submitted two tentative budgets, one providing for the 18 full-time dispatchers currently employed and another that would pay for 20 full-time dispatchers.
Bird has said that 21 full-time dispatchers, supplemented by part-time employees, would be a workable number accounting for attrition and factors like unplanned medical leave and vacation time.
The 2021-22 budget for 911 adopted last year includes salaries and benefits for 18 full-time dispatchers.
How new positions will be funded remains a subject of debate.
For the 2021-22 budget year that ends June 30, the state allocated $748,000 toward operating expenses through the 911 surcharge fee assessed to cellphones and landline phone users.
MUNICIPALITY CONTRIBUTIONS
Municipalities increased allocations to Greene County 911. Greene County’s contribution for 2021-22 is $420,000, and the Town of Greeneville’s allocation is $217,947.
The Town of Greeneville and Greene County are expected to increase funding for 911 Dispatch in the 2022-23 budget, but specific figures have not been approved as budget deliberations continue.
One sticking point is the contributions from the county’s other three municipalities. Bird said he spoke with officials from Baileyton, Mosheim and Tusculum, but has received no firm commitments for additional funding over 2021-22 contributions.
“It was positive, but there was no set commitment,” he said.
The City of Tusculum contributed $10,000 toward the 911 operating budget for 2021-22, while the towns of Mosheim and Baileyton contributed $6,081 and $1,152, respectively.
“The bottom line is we don’t have any more money,” board member and County Commissioner Robin Quillen said.
Bird said he will discuss funding further with the the three municipalities.
Board Chairman Tim Ward, Greeneville police chief, said funding from the municipalities would “total about one employee and benefit.”
“We’re talking about a $1.9 million budget,” board treasurer and County Commissioner John Waddle said. “Municipalities is a minor number when you take the whole picture (into account). What we are asking for is minor.”
Quillen said she hopes the county and city “will fund our part of 911” to ensure an adequate number of full-time dispatchers.
Waddle said the two major budgetary issues to be decided are funding for the two additional full-time dispatchers and a 5% raise for 911 employees.
Bird said the actual percentage amount of a raise for each employee would be figured on a “bell curve” based on years of service.
A 5% raise for 18 dispatchers would add about $53,400 to the budget, and the raise for 20 dispatchers would total $57,600.
The exact formula of full-time dispatchers with raises included will have to be worked out, Ward said.
It has been several years since 911 dispatchers received a raise, Waddle said.
OTHER BUSINESS
Board members discussed having the same vacation, sick time benefits and holiday schedule for 911 employees as those provided to Greene County employees.
A motion “to mirror county leave policy” was approved by the board, effective July 1.
Work to update the record-keeping component of the county 911 Computer-Aided Dispatch system is ongoing and should be completed by late May or early June, Bird told directors.
Training for dispatchers and members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department to ensure dispatchers have up-to-date information in the CAD system is ongoing.
Information from the sheriff’s department and Greene County Detention Center will be accessible to 911 dispatchers.
“It will be beneficial,” Bird said.
In other action, directors were told an audit of the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Communications District for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2021, revealed no significant findings.
The Knoxville public accounting firm of Mitchell, Emert & Hill did not identify any deficiencies in internal control “that we consider to be material weaknesses,” the audit states.
No instances of noncompliance or other matters that are required to be reported under Government Auditing Standards were found.
The audit was approved by the board Wednesday. It was accepted by the state comptroller’s office, Bird said.
“We’ve come a long way in four years. Things are streamlined better,” Waddle said.