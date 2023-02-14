Greene County 911 has about $354,000 more in the bank than it did last year.
John Waddle, board treasurer and a Greene County commissioner, told board members Tuesday that county 911 has approximately $1,115,000 in the bank to date, compared to $761,000 the agency had at the end of January 2022.
Waddle noted that June 30 will be the date that the 911 budget will have to be set again, and that the increased funds will begin to “level off.”
The amount allotted to pay for some 911 software, noted Waddle, was not budgeted appropriately due to an unexpected increase in price. The price of insurance and equipment for the agency also increased. Waddle said that these unexpected increases can be adjusted “inside” without taking funds from the fund balance.
“There will be room enough to take care of those small amounts,” Waddle said of adjusting the funds for insurance, equipment and software. “All in all, the state of the union looks pretty good.”
An audit report of Greene County 911 resulted in no major findings, according to Waddle.
911 Director Jerry Bird said the state has approved it in its records.
There was a comment in the audit report that noted the amount of funds budgeted for utilities for the 911 facility exceeded what was necessary.
Roger Woolsey, Greene County attorney, explained the comment to the board.
“What that means is, (the board) is supposed to make your best effort to appropriate enough money for line item,” Woosley said. “If you are getting close to the line (of the appropriated funds for the utilities) you are supposed to ask to bend the budget.”
Bird described the comment as just a note that said they had “over-budgeted.” The agency had the necessary funds needed to pay the bill.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison applauded the positive balance of the 911 budget.
“This is absolutely the best — most solid financial position in the audit that 911 has ever been in the four-plus years I’ve been here,” Morrison said.
Waddle recommended the board consider giving stipends to 911 employees. He noted that the 911 budget has enough funds for the stipends.
“I would suggest we do something for the employees because all the other county employees got something,” Waddle said. “We do have enough money to do that.”
According to Bird, there are 28 total employees working full time and part time for 911.
Sgt. Teddy Lawing, of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, attended the meeting and said the board should consider raising the rate of pay for 911 employees to stay competitive with other counties.
Determining a competitive salary to attract new dispatchers remains to be done.
Bird said 911 worked with a county diesel mechanic and saved $1,500 to $1,600 on labor and repairs on a generator.
Bird noted that Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt provided the mechanic, who fixed a “minor hole” in the generator. 911 bought a new radiator for the facility generator which cost $3,300 in total for labor and repairs.