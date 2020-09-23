Hiring more dispatchers and offering competitive pay rates to retain them was the prime discussion topic Tuesday at the Greene County 911 Board of Directors meeting.
The board unanimously approved raising the pay rate for new hires to $13.50 an hour. Pay will be increased to $15 per hour after a six-month probationary period leading to certification. The board also approved hiring two additional full-time dispatchers.
The current starting salary for Greene County 911 dispatchers is $10.96 an hour, a figure that needs to be more in line with what neighboring counties pay, board members said.
Several candidates who recently applied for dispatcher positions turned them down to take higher-paying dispatch or private sector jobs that are far less demanding than taking emergency calls, said Kelley Dabbs, 911 training officer.
“We have not had any luck hiring,” 911 Director Jerry Bird said.
There are currently 12 full-time 911 dispatchers. Bird estimated at least 18 full-time dispatchers are needed for 911 Dispatch to be self-sufficient under the central dispatch setup.
The transition period to central dispatch has taken several years, and board members like Chairman Tim Ward, Greeneville police chief, want the process to move forward.
That will entail adding staff and retaining experienced dispatchers.
County Mayor Kevin Morrison said research indicates the $13.50 per hour starting pay figure is appropriate.
Greeneville police officers and sheriff’s deputies have been working alongside dispatchers at 911 headquarters, familiarizing them with the process of taking law enforcement calls.
The day will come soon when the police and sheriff’s departments will no longer have a presence at 911, and dispatchers must be prepared. Morrison said Feb. 28, 2021, is the projected latest date for sheriff’s deputies and police officers to resume duties outside 911 Dispatch.
Having six new full-time dispatchers added to the 911 staff by the end of February is the goal, Morrison said.
“We have the ball, it’s fourth and goal, inches from scoring and we need to move the ball down the field,” Morrison said. “We can’t do this without people and we can’t do this central dispatch without the money.”
Assistance by police and deputies assigned to 911 Dispatch has helped familiarize dispatchers who take calls with duties previously handled by law enforcement.
“I don’t think it’s fair to indefinitely rely on the police department,” Morrison said. “Much like any type of battle plan, you got to have an end game in mind.”
Kelley Dabbs, 911 training coordinator, said training of two recent dispatcher hires continues on schedule. When two additional dispatchers are hired, their training process will begin.
Dabbs told Morrison the pay raise approved Tuesday should attract more candidates for dispatcher jobs.
Having law enforcement at 911 Dispatch has assisted dispatchers in learning duties associated with taking calls to police.
“Most of them said they were comfortable (taking 911) calls,” Bird said. “Our dispatchers are cross-trained on police, fire and medical.”
“That’s been very effective,” Dabbs added. “(Dispatchers) are on their own. They are feeling comfortable.”
Adjusting the pay rate for about four current “mid-level” 911 employees to bring it in line with raises approved Tuesday will be discussed at the board’s October meeting, Bird said.
Dispatcher candidates who declined jobs because of the previous pay rate may be contacted again and offered a higher wage, Bird said.
Four dispatchers have expressed interest in becoming supervisors, Bird said. The issue of having a supervisor on each shift was discussed at the board’s August meeting. 911 Dispatch has gotten busier during the COVID-19 pandemic at a time when 911 continues its transition to a self-supporting central dispatch system that coordinates all emergency communications in Greene County.
“I think we’re moving forward the best we can,” Bird said.
Board member and County Commissioner Robin Quillen recently spent four hours watching dispatchers work. Stress levels can be high and dispatchers must display a calm demeanor and react quickly to a range of emergency situations.
“I could not do your job,” Quillen told Dabbs.
“I’m just telling you they’re going to have to have some more people,” Qillen said. “The system is great and the people are great, but we’re going to have to find some money out there somewhere.”