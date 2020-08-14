The Greene County 911 Board of Directors Thursday unanimously approved a 2020-21 operating budget.
Directors and others at the meeting also discussed the progress of dispatcher training as the county transitions to the Central Dispatch model.
2020-21 BUDGET
Projected salaries, wages and benefits contained in the 2020-21 Greene County Emergency Communications District budget total just over $1 million, with operating expenses of about $1.57 million. The proposed budget contains a deficit of about $375,000.
Approval by the state General Assembly of an increase in the 911 monthly telecommunications surcharge fee to $1.50 on landline and cellphone bills from the previous $1.16 will mean extra revenues in the current fiscal year, board treasurer and county Commissioner John Waddle told directors.
“We will probably get somewhere a little over $200,000 extra,” Waddle said.
The 2020-21 fiscal year began on July 1. The spending plan was tentatively approved in July, but county Attorney Roger Woolsey advised that the Town of Greeneville and Greene County Commission, in addition to three municipalities that also contribute operating funds to Greene County 911, be provided with budget figures before formal approval. That was done after the July meeting, 911 Director Jerry Bird said.
CENTRAL DISPATCH
One of the budgetary matters discussed in recent months has been how to pay for additional dispatchers needed for central dispatch. The 2020-21 budget includes funding for 12 full-time and six part-time dispatchers.
Training of recently hired dispatchers continues. One Greeneville police officer and sheriff’s department deputy works on each shift at 911, familiarizing dispatchers with taking and processing law enforcement calls.
The coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on dispatcher training and the implementation of central dispatch.
“We are continuing to train and getting more involved with the training,” Bird said. “We’re pushing forward as best we can and hopefully get this virus over with and get our people going.”
Two recently hired full-time dispatchers are currently in training. Training Officer Kelley Dabbs is reviewing test scores of three other candidates who may be hired soon, Bird said.
Tim Ward, board chairman and Greeneville police chief, said that police will continue to take law enforcement calls at 911 dispatch at least though Jan. 1, 2021, and then work with dispatchers until they are fully knowledgeable about the process.
Greeneville Police Department officers began working in 2019 at 911 Dispatch, with sheriff’s deputies assisting since February. The plan was for Greeneville police to familiarize dispatchers, including recent hires, with their duties and finish by July 2019.
“We had planned to be out by July 1 last year, but we had this pandemic,” Ward said.
“(Dispatchers) are getting better, but still learning more of the in-depth questions,” Bird said.
Sheriff Wesley Holt said sheriff’s deputies should remain at 911 Dispatch through July 1, 2021.
“It’s a personnel issue. That’s the big issue,” Ward said.
TRAINING, SUPERVISORS
A discussion ensued about having a designated supervisor on each shift, along with making training procedures more effective.
“What we need to do is move forward. We need to improve the efficiency a bit,” board member and county Commissioner Robin Quillen said.
Dispatchers working with law enforcement officers receive training on each shift, Bird said.
There are currently three supervisors working in 911 Dispatch who also have administrative and other duties.
“I’m not for having those administrative people serving on those other shifts because I am afraid the administrative duties would suffer,” said board member Alan Shipley, Greeneville Fire Department chief.
Bird said after the meeting that discussions about improving training procedures will continue.
“They’re just trying to make it quicker for us to take over law enforcement calls, but we’ve got to have the personnel ready,” Bird said. “I don’t think we can do it at 12 (dispatchers).”
At the 911 board’s next scheduled meeting on Sept. 22, members are expected to discuss funding options to offer competitive salaries to retain trained dispatchers.