A 2022-23 fiscal year Greene County 911 budget was approved Tuesday by the 911 Board of Directors.
The spending plan projects a surplus of $10,796, the first time in recent memory the 911 operating budget shows projected revenues over expenses.
A key point of debate among board members has been how many full-time 911 dispatchers are adequate to provide the agency’s lifesaving services.
The budget funds 18 full-time dispatchers, supplemented by six part-time employees who help fill in some shifts. Full-time dispatchers and 911 staff will receive a 5% raise.
Several municipalities that contribute to 911 operations allocated additional funding for the 2022-23 fiscal year over the current budget year.
Greene County’s allocation is $700,722. The Town of Greeneville’s allocation is $217,950. Other allocations include $37,000 from the Town of Mosheim, $20,000 from the City of Tusculum and $4,440 from the Town of Baileyton.
The $700,722 provided by Greene County is a significant increase over the $420,000 allocated for 911 operations in the 2021-22 budget. Five county commissioners are members of the 911 board.
Other funding for the agency comes from the state through a 911 surcharge fee to cellphones and landline phone users, and related assessments.
Projected state funding for the 2022-23 budget year totals $1,052,183. Contributions from Greene County municipalities total $980,112.
Projected revenues to Greene County 911 total $2,045,039. Estimated operating expenses total $2,034,243. The budget projects a surplus of $10,796 for the fiscal year that begins on July 1.
“It is a balanced budget. I think we’ve come a long way with the budget process,” 911 Director Jerry Bird said.
Including enough money in the budget to pay for 19 or 20 dispatchers had been discussed before the 2022-23 spending package was adopted. Dispatchers and some board members have said that a staff of 18 full-time dispatchers makes planning for unforeseen circumstances challenging schedule-wise.
“We’ll make it work. It’s a good budget, and we’re pleased,” Bird said.
Dispatchers now have additional responsibilities that include filing paperwork to input into the National Crime Information Center database. An audit earlier this year by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation regarding NCIC requirements resulted in the mandate. Paperwork includes all court orders of protection, along with criminal and civil arrest warrants.
Under the central dispatch model in use, dispatchers are responsible for fire, rescue, and EMS calls, while also handling police and sheriff’s department calls.
“It would be nice to have more flexibility. Our workload has definitely doubled,” veteran dispatcher and 911 training coordinator Kelley Dabbs said.
Several board members noted that the 2022-23 budget for Greene County 911 is the first to show a surplus in recent memory.
“It’s the first time we’ve been in the black for a while,” Bird said.
County Mayor Kevin Morrison complimented board members for working together in arriving at a budget with no projected deficit.
“If the budget holds true for the year, it may be the first time the budget is truly balanced,” he said. “That is a great thing.”