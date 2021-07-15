A 2021-22 budget that includes salaries and benefits for 18 full-time dispatchers was approved Tuesday by the Greene County 911 Board of Directors.
Estimates of how much it would cost to fund 16 and 21 full-time dispatchers were also provided by 911 Director Jerry Bird at the request of board members.
Filling open dispatcher positions in the competitive job market was also discussed. The board revised a long-standing policy of not hiring “immediate family members of telecommunicators” to permit hiring relatives as one way of addressing a shortage of qualified candidates.
Recent attrition in the ranks of 911 dispatchers leaves 11 full-time employees on the job, supplemented by nine part-time employees. The 2020-21 budget for the fiscal year that ended June 30 funded 16 full-time dispatchers.
The Greeneville/Greene County Emergency Communications District’s 2021-22 spending package includes about $1.32 million for salaries, wages and benefits for all 911 employees. Operating expenses total about $1.85 million, including about $137,000 coming out of the 911 fund balance to offset depreciation. Revenues total about $1.7 million.
Two full-time dispatchers have recently left for higher-paying jobs, one recently retired, one is on medical leave and another was let go, 911 Director Jerry Bird said.
The state will provide $748,000 toward 911 operating expenses through the 911 surcharge fee assessed to cellphones and landline phone users.
Municipalities have stepped up to increase allocations to Greene County 911. Greene County’s contribution for 2021-22 is $420,000, up $300,000 from the 2020-21 budget year; and the Town of Greeneville will allocate $217,947, up from $40,000 in recent years.
The City of Tusculum contributed $10,000, up from $7,250 in 2020-21, while the towns of Mosheim and Baileyton’s contributions remain the same as the previous budget year, at $6,081 and $1,152, respectively.
Bird was asked by the board to estimate what it would cost to have 21, 18 and 16 full-time dispatchers. After months of discussion about what is affordable and meets the basic needs of county 911, the mid-range figure was agreed upon.
Pay for 16 full-time dispatchers was included in the 2020-21 budget.
Three recently hired dispatchers are in training, and 911 is looking to hire several other applicants. Bird said he has also received resumes he has yet to review. With 18 full-time positions now funded, “We have seven people to hire,” Bird said.
Turnover among 911 dispatchers has been more frequent in the last 18 months, Bird told board members.
“We have never had this kind of turnover,” he said. “It’s just a variety of things.”
Bird is not sure why. The shortage of full-time dispatchers makes it difficult to schedule vacation or other time off for employees.
The starting pay for a full-time Greene County 911 dispatcher is currently $13.50 an hour.
“I don’t think it’s a culture issue. I don’t think it is 911,” board chairman and Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward said.
Greene County 911 relies on nine part-time employees to fill in on many shifts, including full-time law enforcement officers working at 911 on their days off. Board members acknowledge use of part-time dispatchers is not a long-term solution to the issue.
“You got to get people in the saddle,” Ward said. “Eighteen (full-time) people will help. The 11 are working nose to tail. They get out of the chair and they are getting right back onto the chair.”
Although the board approved modification of the policy on hiring immediate family members of current telecommunicators as dispatchers, the hiring of immediate family members of management and the 911 Board of Directors continues to be prohibited.
Also, hiring immediate family members of dispatchers will be permitted only with prior approval of the 911 director.
“In cases where one member of an immediate family is being promoted, the senior employed family member will not be permitted to supervise their family member under any circumstances,” the new policy states.
Given the current difficulties in finding acceptable full-time dispatcher candidates, “It kind of opens the door for us a little bit,” Bird said.
Ward said that hiring family members of current workers could lead to longer-term retention of employees.
“Basically, if you don’t hire somebody from Greene County, you aren’t going to get anybody,” he told board members.
Ward said funding 18 full-time dispatchers in the 2021-22 fiscal year is a positive step. Bird and others have said in previous board meetings that having 21 full-time dispatchers would allow for scheduling flexibility and taking into account factors such as unplanned medical leave or vacation time.
“We’re making it work with less,” Ward said. “We’ve got nine part-time people. You get to 18 (full-time), you could do a lot better.”
Ward said the 11 full- and nine part-time employees are dedicated to their work despite challenging circumstances.
“It’s very, very thin. It’s a testament to the 11 and the nine that they want to do the job right and contribute to this community,” Ward said.
County Attorney Roger Woolsey said the method the state uses to allocate 911 surcharge revenues to mid-size counties like Greene underfunds 911 Dispatch and needs to be addressed.
“We deserve an equal amount based on our population,” Woolsey said.
For the time being, Woolsey said having 18 full-time dispatchers “is better than 16.”
“It’s like any other government entity. They’re operating with 11 now, so hopefully with 18 they will do a good job,” Woolsey said.
Ward said the budget adopted Tuesday by directors should be able to adequately fund the agency until June 30, 2022, the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
“We’ve got a budget and we’re not upside down. Our model is we need 21 (dispatchers) and we’re not to that point,” Ward said.