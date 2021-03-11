Hiring additional full-time 911 dispatchers and how to pay for them remained a hot topic at Tuesday’s 911 Board of Directors meeting.
No decisions were made, but directors will reconvene on March 23 for a budget workshop.
Decisions need to be made soon, several board members said.
The issue of how many new full-time dispatchers can be hired ties in to ongoing discussion about the Greene County 911 Dispatch 2021-22 budget.
County 911 Director Jerry Bird presented figures to the board that reflect having 16 and 21 full-time dispatchers.
There are currently 16 full-time dispatchers budgeted at 911, but the number actually on duty is 15. One dispatcher recently quit.
The cost of 16 full-time dispatchers, including salary and benefits, is about $1.25 million. A staff with 21 full-time dispatchers was estimated by Bird to cost about $1.5 million.
Bird and board Chairman Tim Ward, Greeneville police chief, have said that 21 full-time dispatchers are needed at 911 to adequately cover all shifts while allowing for factors like sick days, vacation time and other unplanned circumstances.
Six part-time dispatchers were recently hired. Another is in training. Part-time employees temporarily address concerns about staffing on the nine weekly shifts at 911 Dispatch, Bird said. Ward agreed that hiring part-timers to ensure all shifts are covered is not a long-term remedy.
“What we’ve been trying to do is identify as many (trained) people as we can that can do it,” he said. “We’re plugging holes as fast as we can.”
Ward said if a long-term solution is not found, the situation will not improve.
“We’re drowning,” he told directors.
Four off-duty law enforcement officers are among the part-time employees working some shifts in addition to their full-time jobs, which may eventually result in scheduling conflicts, 911 Assistant Director Jon Waddell said.
He said that some shifts only have two or three three dispatchers with the training to take both 911 and law enforcement-related calls. Calls to 911 include those relayed to city and county fire departments and Greeneville-Greene County EMS.
“We can’t continue to go with this,” Waddell said.
Bird said four cross-trained dispatchers per shift are needed.
“We don’t have any choice,” he said. “My concern is if somebody calls in sick tonight and some of the part-time people (who can’t take 911 calls) are working.”
Funding, the issue which has long delayed the rollout of central dispatch, continues to remain a question mark as the 2021-22 budget deadline approaches.
“We’re going to have to back up and re-examine this,” board member and county Commissioner Robin Quillen said.
In recent years, the county has provided $120,000 in annual funding for Greene County 911 operations. The Town of Greeneville contributes another $40,000.
Greene County 911 derives much of its funding from the state 911 surcharge fee, along with annual the contributions from the county, Town of Greeneville and the county’s three municipalities.
“We cannot hire those people without asking the city and county for more money,” board member and county Commissioner Teddy Lawing said.
Lawing said funding for new dispatchers must be secured for the future if they are hired.
That may be challenging, said board member and county Commissioner Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers, one of five commissioners on the 911 board.
“We can’t speak for the other county commissioners and ask for more money,” Bowers said. “I got a feeling it is not going to happen.”
If the funding situation and the matter of hiring additional full-time dispatchers is not resolved soon, Ward told directors that county 911 could soon run into financial trouble.
“I can tell you how long. Two years,” he said. “Just strictly from a financial standpoint. we will end up shuttering the doors.”
Board Treasurer John Waddle, also a county commissioner, said the budget workshop is necessary.
“Get the budget for next year and move forward,” he said.
Bird said there is currently little flexibility for staffing at 911. Waddle cautioned that the funding impasse could be a source of additional stress at 911 Dispatch.
“I can tell you that you have got a stress level you are putting on people,” Waddle said. “Once the balloon pops, it’s too late. You can’t pick up the pieces.”
A funding formula, possibly based on population, is an option to be looked at, county Attorney Roger Woolsey said.
“How can we be creative and cover the shifts?” Woolsey asked.
The bottom line is public safety, Quillen said.
“We’ve got to have enough people to cover,” she said.
Board members hope to get some answers at the March 23 budget workshop. Meanwhile, Bird said all shifts need adequate staffing.
“I know you as a board understand the situation,” he said.
Central dispatch continues to function well after the March 1 departure of police officers and sheriff’s deputies helping to train dispatchers how to take law enforcement calls, Bird said.
“It’s going well,” he said. “The main thing, we know, is personnel.”
The new computer-assisted dispatch system to be used as part of central dispatch should be operational within four to six months. Computers and servers are being installed as part of the CAD system.
“All the hardware is in place and (we) will start the conversion process,” he said.