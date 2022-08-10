Greene County 911 Director Jerry Bird shares a laugh Tuesday with members of the county 911 board of directors after being congratulated for saving the life of a co-worker Monday by performing the Heimlich maneuver. Greeneville Fire Department Chief Alan Shipley is seated at left.
Greene County 911 dispatchers make life-saving decisions every day.
911 Director Jerry Bird’s quick actions Monday at 911 headquarters likely saved the life of a co-worker when he performed the Heimlich maneuver on him.
Jon Waddell, assistant 911 director, was not at Tuesday’s meeting of the Greene County 911 board of directors to offer thanks, but Bird received a round of applause from other directors for his actions.
Waddell was working as a dispatcher and taking a lunch break when he began choking on a piece of cornbread. He attracted the attention of dispatchers.
Kelley Dabbs, 911 training officer, was in the office when she saw something wasn’t right with Waddell.
“Jon was choking on a piece of cornbread. He stood right up and Jerry started the Heimlich maneuver,” Dabbs said.
Bird described his response after seeing Waddell in distress.
“He was eating and he gave the universal choking sign. I did (the Heimlich maneuver) three or four times and it loosened up,” Bird said after the directors meeting.
Waddell soon recovered.
“I asked later if (the Heimlich maneuver) hurt and he said it doesn’t matter if it did. He can breathe,” Bird said.
It’s an example of how knowing how to perform the Heimlich maneuver can save another person’s life. Bird deflected praise for his life-saving intervention.
“Anybody over there would have done the same thing,” he said.
Others at the meeting wanted to recognize Bird for his quick-thinking response.
“Jerry saved Jon’s life yesterday,” board director and Greeneville police Chief Tim Ward said.
“I think that’s great,” added board member and county Commissioner Robin Quillen.
According to the National Safety Council, choking was the fourth-leading cause of unintentional injury death in 2020 in the U.S., causing about 3,000 fatalities. Food is often responsible for choking incidents.