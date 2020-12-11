A decision to place a temporary hold on hiring additional 911 dispatchers was made this week by the Greene County 911 Board of Directors.
“We discussed dispatcher hiring and a motion was made to discontinue employee hiring and salaries until a preliminary 2021-2022 budget was presented to the board to review,” 911 Director Jerry Bird said in an email.
The preliminary budget should be presented to directors after Jan. 1, Bird said.
The motion to discontinue dispatcher hiring was made Tuesday by board member and county Commissioner Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers and approved by board members.
“I told the board we were still covering the police day shifts and training with sheriff’s deputies when we have the personnel available,” Bird said.
Current county 911 dispatch staffing includes 11 full time, two part time and five other full time recent hires in training.
A Greeneville Police Department officer and sheriff’s department deputy continue to work at 911 Dispatch, providing guidance on how to respond to police calls. The projected date for law enforcement officers to leave 911 Dispatch is Feb. 28, 2021.
That is still the plan, for both to leave at the end of February,” Bird said. “I have always used 18 as a starting number of (full time) employees needed for central dispatch. The board wants us to start with 16 to see how that works.”
Overtime will be necessary, Bird said.
Under the current staffing arrangement for dispatchers, plans continue to move the 911 central dispatch system forward.
“We are doing as much as possible to meet the goals for the end of February,” Bird said.
Bird told board members in November that only having 18 full-time dispatchers after police leave 911, given scheduled vacation time and unforeseen circumstances like the COVID-19 pandemic, will still be “pushing it.”
The board approved a pay rate increase in September for new dispatcher hires to $13.50 an hour. Pay will be increased to $15 per hour after a six-month probationary period leading to certification. The previous starting salary for Greene County 911 dispatchers was $10.96 an hour, a figure board members said needed to be more competitive to retain dispatchers.
Funding for 911 operations comes from a monthly statewide surcharge on all devices capable of calling 911, along with contributions from Greene County and the Town of Greeneville, along with the county’s three other municipalities.