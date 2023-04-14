National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week concludes Saturday, but the job of Greene County 911 dispatchers is never done.
More than 113,000 calls of all types were made in 2022 to Greene County 911 Dispatch, county 911 Director Jerry Bird said.
Since Greene County 911 went to a central dispatch model in 2022 and began routing calls made to law enforcement agencies, the call volume “has increased tremendously,” Bird said Thursday.
911 dispatchers in Greene County meet the challenge, Training Officer Kelley Dabbs said.
“It’s one of the most stressful jobs. Anything, police, fire or medical, (dispatchers) have to be cross-trained on everything,” said Dabbs, a 30-year veteran of the office.
Greene County 911 is budgeted for 18 full-time dispatchers and currently has 17 on staff. Off-duty Greeneville police and sheriff’s deputies fill some open shifts as part-time employees.
Dispatchers must also learn computerized mapping, GPS location, medical terminology and stress management skills.
“They have to always be multi-tasking. It’s very demanding,” Dabbs said.
National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is the second week of April each year. This year, it is April 9-16.
The purpose “is to honor telecommunications personnel in the public safety community for their service,” according to the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials.
Employees of Greene County 911 are: Director Jerry Bird, Assistant Director Jon Waddell, Chaplain Danny Ricker, Bookkeeper Brenda Waddell, Training Officer Kelley Dabbs, Shift Supervisors Lisa Stephenson, Misty Taylor and Sarah Justis; Chassity Beals, TAC Officer; Carla Combs, alternate TAC; Della Sue Belt, Bucky Ayers, Seth Spradlin, Traci Rader, Chealsey Emmette, Kayla Barham, Hunter Christy, Amanda Crum, Susan Hipsher, Vicki Waddell, Natasha Williams, Sarah Honeycutt, Janetha Gregory, Katie Lamb, Adam Weems, Dale Dodds, Bryan Shelton and Larry Gilbert.
National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week “is a time to celebrate and thank those who dedicate their lives to serving the public. It is a week that should be set aside so everyone can be made aware of their hard work and dedication,” according to APCO International.
At any moment, dispatchers can receive a call about a violent crime, fire, a suicidal person, drug overdose, serious injury or a life-threatening medical condition.
Dispatchers also route other calls to the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency & Rescue Squad, Greene County Animal Control, county Office of Emergency Management and other agencies.
“We have very dedicated employees,” Bird said.
During the height of COVID-19 pandemic, dispatchers “would work long hours and extra shifts because of people being sick and shorthanded,” Bird said.
“They did do a lot of extra shifts during that time, and that’s just one example of (their) dedication,” he said.
Greene County 911 is funded by the county and Town of Greeneville, along with a state-overseen monthly 911 phone bill surcharge.
Ongoing discussions continue by the Greene County 911 Board of Directors on ways to keep the dispatcher pay rate competitive with surrounding counties and other possible incentives to retain experienced dispatchers in Greene County.
A week to recognize the lifesaving services performed by 911 dispatchers is well-deserved, Bird said.
“We’re the (first) first responders. Everything starts with us,” he said. “We determine (the public’s) needs and dispatch the appropriate agency or agencies, depending on what it is.”
For more information on National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, visit www.npstw.org.