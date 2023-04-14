Greene County 911 Dispatchers In 'Sports Day' Garb

Greene County 911 dispatchers celebrated National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, which concludes Saturday, with different dress-up themes during the week. Friday’s theme was “Sports Day,” according to 911 Director Jerry Bird. From left are Chealsey Emmette, Traci Fanney, Natasha Williams, Kelley Dabbs, Lisa Stephenson and Della Sue Fillers.

 Photo Special To The Sun


