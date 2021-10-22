911 Dispatchers Wear Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Greene County 911 dispatchers wore pink this week to show their support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, people wear pink clothing and ribbons to honor survivors, remember those lost to the disease, and to support the progress being made to defeat breast cancer. From left in the front row are Chealsey Emmette, Lisa Stephenson, DellaSue Fillers and Traci Rader, In the back row, from left, are 911 Director Jerry Bird, Hunter Christy, Kelley Dabbs, Amanda Crum, Jordy Clark, Kayla Barham and Adam Weems.