Big Ridge Paving

A crew from Summers-Taylor Inc. inches heavy equipment up “Big Ridge” hill while putting down a new layer of asphalt on the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 11E in Mosheim on Thursday afternoon. Crews from Summers-Taylor have been working the past few weeks to repave a section of West Andrew Johnson Highway between Interstate 81 Exit 23 and West Greene Drive. Resurfacing follows other work at Exit 23, a project sought by Town of Mosheim, to lengthen turn and acceleration lanes and add an acceleration lane at the intersection with Pottertown Road.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes