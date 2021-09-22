A hillside in Greeneville is a place where the physical remains of more than 2,000 American veterans rest, and a local organization is inviting citizens here to make sure not one of those lost veterans fails to receive “A Christmas Gift of Remembrance” this year.
The Christmas season will be upon us in mere weeks, George Collins, president of the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association noted in a recent visit to the offices of The Greeneville Sun, and the closer that season draws, the busier everyone becomes. So now is the time for those who appreciate the service and sacrifice of America’s veterans to help the AJHA ensure every grave in the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery is marked this year with a wreath for the Christmas season.
Collins said the remembrance drive allows people to purchase, for only $8.50, a wreath to be placed on a grave as a remembrance of and honor for the individual veteran buried there. The effort is in support of the “Wreaths Across America” program, which began in 1992 to honor veterans buried in Arlington National Cemetery and grew to involve other national cemeteries all across the country. The Andrew Johnson National Cemetery will be one of more than 1,600 sites in the United States and even abroad that will participate in this effort for 2021.
The AJHA holds the status of “official friends group” for the local national cemetery and is a nonprofit organization, which enables it to obtain a wreath for the $8.50 price. All funds donated through the drive go toward purchase of the wreaths.
David Foster, superintendent of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site, said, “Although we strongly support the Wreaths Across America project, we are unable to cover the entire cost. We are sincerely grateful to all the donors who support the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association in achieving the goal of having all 2,000 veteran graves recognized during the Christmas season.”
National Wreaths Across America Day will be Dec. 18. A ceremony at the local national cemetery is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. that day at the site.
The wreath purchase process is simple: to purchase one or more wreaths, mail a check to the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association at P.O. Box 5971, Greeneville TN 37743. Include a return address and contact information and indicate if you are giving the wreath in honor of a veteran. You also may go to web page andrewjohnsonheritage.org to print a pledge card.
Contact George Collins at 423-525-0240 or by email at shay46@earthlink.net for more information.
The Andrew Johnson Heritage Association is a 501c-3 nonprofit organization founded in 1982 by Martha Johnson Patterson Bartlett, great-granddaughter of President Andrew Johnson. The late president is buried at the top of the hill in the national cemetery here.