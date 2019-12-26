Fire Department Santa

Hayden Isley talks with Santa Claus while getting a treat bag Wednesday morning, as Patsy Clendenon, right looks on. Isley was among the group waiting for Santa on Ross Boulevard, the first stop for the Greeneville Fire Department’s annual Christmas treat bag distribution. Santa — with the help of firefighters and Town of Greeneville officials — gave out about 1,000 treat bags at 12 different stops in Greeneville. The firemen’s association provided assorted fruit and candy, and children at the stops also received stuffed animals.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes