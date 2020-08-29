Last weekend I found my way down to Grundy County. I realized I had passed through the area, but never stopped for a visit. The area around Monteagle was reminiscent of Pigeon Forge in the 1960s. I stayed at The Smoke House Lodge and Cabins, which was a nice place if you like that rustic, hickory smoke, woodsy, black bear feeling. They have a big restaurant and country store. Thinking I was famished, I took advantage of the buffet which had a big pot of beef stew and giant iron skillet of cornbread on a wood stove. I had to “sample” the catfish, fried chicken, and BBQ, you know, so I could give an honest recommendation. The food was awesome! They had live music, which was okay, but since I knew over half the folks there, it was hard to “visit” over the noise.
It was actually cool outside which was nice for a change. There were fire rings burning on the grounds, and the hotel had patios and upper deck patios with chairs and rockers. We gathered and roamed around visiting. They had piped that infernal music outside which meant we had to talk above it outside too.
This was the annual meeting of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, a group I have been a member of for 30 years. So, it really is an annual reunion with folks I have known for years. There was a lot of handshaking and hugging and I never once thought about the virus. This event had been planned for Greeneville, so I had everyone telling me how disappointed they were we could not be in Greeneville.
Our meeting on Saturday was in a church recreation hall in Tracy City. I must say before I get into this that I received a nice award for journalism. I am deeply honored to be recognized by my fellow historians.
When I walked in the building, folks were selling books and other items. Then I saw it – a rooster on a T-shirt. Since I have T-shirts numbering into the hundreds, I was not about to buy another one. Seeing that rooster on a shirt really got me. I took a picture of it, and later had my friend Kevin Witherell take a picture of me holding it up. By the end of the day, I owned that T-shirt. It was no ordinary T-shirt with a rooster, it was Jake Donelson.
In 1978 I was a freshman at UT and serving as a state FFA officer. We were on our statewide goodwill tour and stopped in to visit the Maury County (Columbia) History Museum. The only thing that struck me that I remember 42 years later is that they had a nice painting of a rooster. It was not just some common rooster; it was Jake Donelson. I have long been fascinated by Jake Donelson and have a file folder of articles about him I have collected over the years.
Jake is a legend in Middle Tennessee. When Jake passed away, he was placed in a metal casket, flag draped, with a full military escort. He was given full military honors at his funeral as hundreds attended. There is Jake Donelson Park where he is believed to be buried. He has a monument with a rooster on top and his own Civil War Trails marker in Cornersville, TN.
I have given a program on Civil War mascots and Jake Donelson is included in that program. Confederate Veteran Magazine has articles about him as early as the 1890s. The old soldiers who had served with Jake were proud to share their recollections. The story of Jake changed as he was written about in the 1940s, ’50s, ’60s, up until recently. That is one reason I have put off writing about Jake. I really prefer the story as told by the men that knew Jake personally over the ones by folks that let their own opinions cloud the picture.
Cock fighting was a common entertainment from colonial times through the Civil War and is still big around the world, and in some places here, even though illegal. The veterans never mentioned Jake being a fighting cock outright, but later writers say that was what he was.
During the Civil War, armies had fighting cocks they carried along for sport. One Union general had a wagon with cages and two slaves whose only duty was to care for the birds. He once sent word to a group of Confederates that they could settle a battle the next day with a cock fight in the middle of the field. The outgunned Confederates took him up on it and won. His official brief report stated, “We were driven from the field by overwhelming numbers.” Guess that sounds better than, “driven from the field by a ‘fighting cock.’”
In an 1897 issue of Confederate Veteran, Buford McKinney of Mossy Creek (Jefferson City) Tenn. wrote an article, “A Rooster in Camp and in Prison.” I am quoting this in its entirety and adding some comments from other articles I have read to clarify or maybe muddle the situation.
“The recent great reunion was replete with interesting bits of byplay, and one of those features was the exhibition of an oil painting of a game rooster standing among the tents on the field, a veritable lord of everything in sight. This historic rooster was known to the soldiers of the Third Tennessee Regiment by the sobriquet of ‘Jake’ though his full name was Jake Donelson, and the property of Jerome B. McCanless, First Lieutenant of Company H, Third Tennessee, then commanded by Col. John C. Brown of Pulaski. Jake joined the company at Camp Cheatham, May 25, 1861, and his admission cost Lt. McCanless a silver dime.”
Some accounts say that Jake just showed up at Camp Cheatham, which was on the Donelson plantation, thus his last name. Another soldier wrote “This small game bird, not much more than a handful, showed up in camp one day. He was scratching around strutting his stuff like a real fighter. He took a shine to Lt. McCandless and he rendered a silver dime to his rightful owner for Jake.” Another says, “Lt. McCanless threw him some crumbs and he was McCanless protector from then on.”
McKinney continued, “His intended fate was the mess-pot, but when his attenuated form had rounded its shape it was seen that he was game, and it was apparent that he was a born fighter, and the regiment was glad to offer him enlistment and immunity from every danger, save the enemy’s bullets.”
“From that day he became the pet of his immediate commanding officer and was the pride of the regiment. Many a day in camp he made sport with a rival from some mess-coop, and on the march he found a comfortable perch on the knapsack of some accommodating private; or, if the tramp was a long one, he took the seat of honor with the driver of the baggage wagon.”
“From (camp) Cheatham he went with his company to Camp Trousdale, Bowling Green, Russellville (just down the road from us) and to Fort Donelson. Here, during the siege, he was seen on the breastworks, and at frequent intervals gave a vent to lusty crows of defiance to the enemy and of encouragement to the besieged. Many of the company begged that he be removed from so dangerous a position, but the Lieutenant refused, for he knew how Jake would pine if he could not share the dangers of his comrades.”
“When there was the shriek of shell Jake sounded that low, guttural warning so common to chickenkind, and would hug close to the breastworks. At the surrender he fell in with his company, and made the long trip to Chicago without special incident, until, marching through the city streets, where the populace lined the sidewalks and jeered at the ragged ‘Rebs,’ he mounted his master’s knapsack and gave the familiar ‘cock-a-doodle-do,’ as a cheer to the downhearted boys. It was the signal for the regiment to give the old Rebel yell, and give it they did, as only brave and unconquered hearts could do.”
I think it is amazing that men so starved they were eating rats, paper, and shoe leather to survive before their surrender would not have stewed Jake, game bird or not. It is amazing too, that the Union guards at Camp Douglas did not take Jake from the soldiers. One account says Jake had been issued a document of surrender as a soldier. Finding proof of this is another matter.
“In Camp Douglas prison Jake found it lonely, and by a happy thought, took to himself a mate ‘Madame Hen.’ From this union resulted three sturdy sons, who strutted about in honest pride under the respective names of ‘Jeff Davis,’ ‘Stonewall Jackson,’ and ‘Gen. Morgan.’” Camp Douglas was notoriously cruel, they starved prisoners, refused to give them stove wood, blankets, and clothing in sub-zero weather. Prisoners were even tortured. Former POWs reported that not for meal loaded with maggots they would not have had meat. These men who are starving have a rooster strutting around, and now a hen ‘sitting’ three eggs? That is incredible.
Some accounts say Jake disappeared at Camp Douglas for three days. The Tennessee boys were about ready to riot. They waited to smell chicken stewing and did not. They pressed the guards as to what had happened to Jake. These starving, emaciated men were mad. They wanted their rooster back. Then Jake showed up back in Camp Douglas with his hen. The boys were so delighted they even held a wedding for the couple.
McKinney wrote, “On being discharged from prison, these three, with Jake and wife, went with the boys down the river to Vicksburg, where they were exchanged. Here the family was broken up, Gen. Morgan going with Lt. McCandless’s brother, Jeff Davis with Will Everly to Pulaski, and Stonewall Jackson with Col. Harvey Walker to Lynnville. Jake was mustered out, and went to Cornersville, Tenn., where his fame had preceded him, and citizens came for miles to see and welcome the old warrior. Here in 1864, he died suddenly and on the following day, encased in a handsome casket and attended by many old friends he was buried.”
“During Jake’s eventful career he made the acquaintance of thousands of soldiers, hundreds of whom now living will recognize this picture of him, which is reproduced from Mr. McCanless’s oil painting, which was made from an old tintype of Jake while he languished in Camp Douglas’s gloomy prison.”
If you remember the article I wrote about the clandestine photo studio at Camp Douglas in which many soldiers had their image recorded in the rafters, Jake had his image made also. That too is incredible. Well, maybe McCanless had Jake’s image made. The T-shirt I have lists Jake Donelson as being a private 1861-1864, 3rd Tennessee Infantry, Company H CSA from Cornersville, Tenn. He was said to be included in the company roll and lined up with the men for roll call answering when his name was called as reported by veterans. I have never found him listed in the company records, but when they were transcribed, I am sure they felt compelled to leave off “Jake Donelson-rooster.”
Sunday morning, I posted my photo of the T-shirt on Facebook and Jennifer McGinnis a local traveling girl/letter box stamper extraordinaire reminded me that McCanless is buried in Jefferson City. I called my Morristown buddy Kevin Witherell and asked him if he wanted to trail some history. We found McCanless and I of course took my T-shirt to his grave for a photo. I was really tempted to leave it with him, and if I knew he would get it I would have, but knowing the mowing crew would toss it, and besides it cost me $22, I brought it home. I like my T-shirt and I am fond of that darn rooster whose path I first crossed all those years ago.
His painting has a placard attached: “Jake Donelson Co. H 3rd Tenn. Regt. CSA. Enlisted at Camp Cheatham, May 1861. Captured at Fort Donelson, Feb 10, 1862. Prisoner seven months and two days at Camp Douglas, Chicago. Was exchanged at Vicksburg. Died at Cornersville, Tennessee in 1864. Buried with full military honors. Was owned by 1st Lt. Jerome B. McCandless of Mossy Creek, Tennessee.”
No doubt about it, Jake Donelson was a soldier.