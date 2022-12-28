A Christmas miracle is how Lyn Stephenson describes what happened the night her home was destroyed by fire.
As flames engulfed her chimney on Christmas night, Lyn was sleeping, and her son Brent suddenly heard banging on their front door.
“They didn’t know their house was on fire at all,” said Nicole Arrowood, a passerby who stopped to alert them.
Arrowood and her daughter, Ava Long, were on their way home to Knoxville after a family gathering in Jonesborough, when shortly after 6 p.m. Ava saw the fire at 3857 Erwin Highway.
While the Stephensons were oblivious to the imminent danger, Arrowood was “in a panic,” she recalled.
“I just wanted to get them out,” Arrowood said. “They were in grave danger.”
As she pulled in the driveway, Arrowood told her daughter to call 911. She ran to the door, banging and screaming, “Get out, get out, your house is on fire!”
She said she was both scared and running on adrenaline while she banged on the door.
“I was going to break that door down,” she recalled. “Whatever it took.”
Arrowood said Brent came to the door and was very confused because the porch roof blocked the view of the flames in the upper part of the chimney.
She said she thinks Brent was in shock at first, but then he began to gather the family’s three dogs, and they moved vehicles to make way for the fire department.
Brent, a disable retired veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, and his mother were able to escape the fire with just the clothes on their backs. Lyn was barefoot in single-digit temperatures.
A neighbor has started a GoFundMe account to help Brent and Lyn. The goal is $10,000, and Brent said $5,000 of that is needed to cover the deductible amount for the homeowner’s insurance. The GoFundMe link is https://gofund.me/3d26940a .
In addition to monetary donations, Brent and his mother need food, or gift cards for food, and clothing. She wears size 8W shoes, size 14 petite pants and large shirts. He wears size 2X shirts and 40 pants.
Lyn said she returned to the home the next day to get more clothes and found one sweatshirt, one shirt, and one pair of jeans that were wearable.
The two are staying in an apartment provided by her church, Shekinah Church, 394 Glory Road, Blountville, TN 37617.
Lyn bought the house in April and was remodeling it, Brent said.
The home was valued at $350,000, according to a report filed by Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Morgan.
Chief Marty Shelton of Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department said flames were seen venting through the roof of the house when firefighters arrived.
Response required the coordination of multiple resources, according to a post by Shelton on the fire department’s Facebook page.
“Initial attempts to enter to contain the fire were unsuccessful as crews were pulled out and a defensive exterior operation initiated,” Shelton wrote.
Water had to be shuttled in from surrounding areas with hydrants to fight the fire.
Arrowood said she thinks the incident was a great lesson for her 18-year-old daughter who didn’t understand why she was so panicked. It showed her things aren’t always what they seem.
When asked if she had experience or expertise that helped her react to the situation, Arrowood said she previously held a job in which she wrote curriculum for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), but it was common sense that helped her react.
She had heard that people often have seconds to respond in a fire, so she knew she had to act quickly.
Brent described Arrowood and her daughter as “a couple of angels.”
His mother added, “Thank God for those women that came and banged on our door.”
“I’m just glad it all worked out,” Arrowood said.