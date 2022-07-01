Greene County natives were aboard the cruise ship Norwegian Sun when the cruise liner struck an iceberg June 25.
Three sisters, who were all born and raised in Greene County, were a few of over a thousand passengers enjoying an Alaskan cruise vacation before their trip was upended by an iceberg near Hubbard Glacier in Alaska.
Stephanie Howell currently calls Greene County home, while her two sisters Gale Johnson and Cathy Wooten now live elsewhere. Johnson is a resident of Roanoke, Virginia, and Wooten resides in Atlanta, Georgia. The three women, all North Greene graduates, are also the sisters of current Greene County Commissioner Dale “Bud” Tucker.
“It was an interesting adventure, or non-adventure,” Howell said Friday when speaking about the incident.
The three sisters made it safely back to the lower 48 states on Thursday as the ship was able to limp back to port in Seattle, Washington, at a reduced speed.
The collision with the iceberg, which an official spokesperson from Norwegian Cruise Line called a “growler,” occurred when the Norwegian Sun was traveling into an icy bay to give cruisers an up-close view of Hubbard Glacier in Alaska.
Not every chunk of sea ice is classified as an iceberg.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, to be classified as an iceberg, the height of the ice must be greater than 16 feet above sea level and the thickness must be 98-164 feet and the ice must cover an area of at least 5,382 square feet.
Growlers are smaller fragments of ice and are roughly the size of a truck or grand piano. They extend less than three feet above the sea surface and occupy an area of about 215 square feet.
After making contact with the growler, the ship left the bay and sailed to Juneau, Alaska, for further assessment.
Juneau is the capital city of Alaska and has a population of about 32,000 people, according to United States Census data.
According information provided by a spokesperson from Norwegian Cruise Lines in an email message Thursday, it was decided that the current voyage would be shortened, and the next cruise for the vessel scheduled to embark on June 30 would be canceled, so that the necessary repairs could be made to the ship.
The United States Coast Guard awaited the ship in Juneau.
“The ship was given clearance by the United States Coast Guard and other local maritime authorities to return to Seattle at reduced speed,” the spokesperson said.
Howell said that she understood why the ice chunk is referred to as a “growler” after hearing the sound it made when the ship struck it.
“We got to the point where you could see one end of the Hubbard Glacier and all of the sudden we heard this ‘bang.’ They call them growlers, and that’s exactly what it sounding like, sort of scraping and scratching,” Howell said.
Howell said that everyone knew something had happened due to the sound and the feeling of the impact.
“We could feel one side of the ship sort of come up a little bit. It wasn’t major but you could tell something had happened, and of course the ship stopped after the captain got the ship straightened out,” Howell said.
Howell said she believes a current or motion from another ship nearby caused the ice chunk to hit the ship rather than the ship initiating impact with the growler. She also noted that the ship had been sailing through icy waters before the collision and that she and her sisters had seen numerous ice chunks floating by during their travels.
“On that day there was also fog down on the water, not up above near the decks but on top of the water. That made it hard to see,” Howell said. “A ship isn’t like a car. You can’t just whip it around to avoid something.”
The cruise ship sat near the entrance to the bay for about an hour before the ship’s captain provided an update to passengers.
“Finally the captain came on and said for safety reasons we couldn’t go on into the bay to see the glacier, and everybody was wondering what kind of safety reason,” Howell said. “We surmised that while we were sitting there that engineers were down there looking to make sure there wasn’t a hole in the ship.”
Howell said that a professional fisherman who the sisters met on the cruise believed that a rotor or a propellor of the ship may have been damaged in the collision based on the noise the ship made as it began moving again. However, no official damage report was provided by Norwegian Cruise Lines.
The cruise ship skipped its scheduled stop in the town of Skagway, Alaska, as it traveled straight to Juneau for inspection.
“We were let off the boat for a few hours in Juneau. The Coast Guard guys were there waiting on us to arrive and they sent divers down to look at the ship. That was pretty interesting,” Howell said. “They said it was safe to go back to Seattle, slowly. Very slowly.”
The ship then spent three straight days at sea sailing slowly back to Seattle.
“We were going at like 20 miles an hour,” Howell said.
However, most people on the ship handled the matter well, according to Howell.
“People just made the best of it. Everybody’s an expert when something like that happens and there was a lot of speculation, but most people were pretty calm,” Howell said.
Howell also complimented the ship’s crew and the cruise line’s handling of the incident.
“They handled it as well as they could. They wanted everyone to stay calm and didn’t want people to panic,” Howell said. “Everyone got a 100% refund and a free trip, as well. Guest services was booming on the ship after they announced that. One of my sisters already took advantage of that and booked her free trip while we were on the ship.”
Howell said the trip was still enjoyable and that the ship was able to visit the town of Sitka and see Icy Strait Point before the icy incident.
“It was eventful and uneventful at the same time because the we didn’t get to do all the things we wanted to do because of the accident,” Howell said.
Howell remains thankful that the accident was not more serious.
“We were happy it wasn’t worse. We could have been in life boats with life jackets on,” Howell said.
Howell has not booked another Alaskan Cruise just yet, but she plans on going back, maybe even with her younger brother Dale “Bud” Tucker.
“I plan on going back. It wasn’t that scary. We had the drill on what to do. I wasn’t particularly interested in getting in a lifeboat, but I would have,” Howell said. “My sisters and I laughed and said that if Bud had been with us, we would have sunk.”