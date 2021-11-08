The fifth annual Appalachian Renaissance Faire was held at 520 Doc Hawkins Road in northern Greene County on Saturday and Sunday.
It marked the first time that the Appalachian Renaissance Faire was held in Greene County, and hundreds of people, many dressed in spirited costumes, crowded into the faire to enjoy a fantastical step back into medieval times.
Lords and ladies, minstrels and gypsies, and knights and squires were all a part of the festivities.
Vendors peddled wares and crafts that included everything from turkey legs to replica swords.
Artisans and craftspeople sold numerous handmade goods such as leather work, jewelry and more.
Jousting, dancing, combat demonstrations, and musical performances highlighted the two-day event.
The Appalachian Renaissance Faire was joined by the Appalachian Highland Celts, a local Celtic Heritage Society, with Clan MacLeod being the honored clan of this year’s faire.